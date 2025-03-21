Dormaahene has finally spoken about what transpired during last year's Kwafie Festival in Dormaa

He said the allegations on the rumoured incidents that were reported to have happened during the event should be seen as propaganda

Nana Agyeman Badu II said Ghanaians will know they have treated him unfairly if he delves into details on the matter

Dormaahene, Osaagyefo Oseadeeyo Nana Agyemang Badu II has finally broken his silence on what happened during last year's Kwafie Festival.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of India Man TV, the Dormaahene who was speaking at a gathering of some Bono Chiefs and youth of Bono, said many were wondering why he had kept mute all while in the wake of what had been happening.

He said the series of events for some time now makes it evident that anytime the people of Bono achieve something worth celebrating some naysayers fabricate falsehoods and lies to rubbish their accomplishments.

He sighted an incident which happened last year in August as well as a brouhaha that arose as a result of a comment a popular US-based TikToker Naana Donkor Arthur made as classical examples to back his point.

He described recent issues purported to have happened at the Kwafie Festival as propaganda.

"This is propaganda. Chiefs were you not here to support during the Kwafie festival, you see the issues that have emerged afterwards. They are doing propaganda. Whatever they are saying is not true. This is not the time for me to have spoken."

Dormaahene concluded by saying Ghanaians would know he had been treated unfairly if decided to fully address those issues.

"The people of Bono let us be careful. Anytime the people of Bono people do something gracious then people try to find fault with it. Recall that in August last year, something also came up or have you forgotten? Myself and some chiefs went to America hoping to build a hospital that specialises in kidney treatment here. This hospital would cater not only for the people of Bono but the Ahafo people. A white man even pledged to support us with medicines and equipment worth five million dollars. The programme was a success when we were done, didn't you hear about what happened to Naana Donkor Arthur.? This means that anytime we do something then people find an issue with it."

"As I sit here, I am the one who shot the gun? Why do they say Agyemang Badu shot the gun and so if he fails to speak he would be disgraced? The day I would address this issue would be when Ghanaians would know that they have done a great disservice to me."

Twene Jonas call out Dormaahene

Dormaheene recent remarks come on the backdrop of several allegations levelled against in the wake of allegations after broadcast journalist Kofi Adoma was shot in the eye while covering the Kwafie festival.

Many socialites have called out the Dormaahene notable amongst them being Twene Jonas.

Reacting to Kofi Adoma's press conference, Twene Jonas expressed his disappointment in the Dormaahene for failing to handle the matter properly.

He further advised the Dormaahene to reach out to Kofi and his family, and if possible, assign a special guard from his palace to Kofi Adoma.

Ghanaian man calls out Dormaahene.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young man lambasted the Dormaahene in the wake of Kofi Adoma's eye injury.

Speaking in an interview, the young man advised Dormaahene to emulate Otumfuo.

He said this as he expressed unhappiness with the Dormaahene for his lack of empathy and care shown regarding Kofi Adoma's eye injury.

