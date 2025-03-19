Famous Ghanaian investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, spoke after a US Court awarded him $18 million in a defamation lawsuit against Ghanaian politician Kennedy Agyapong

In the video, Anas noted that the victory went beyond a legal but rather a historic one that would serve as a wake-up to those back home in Ghana

Many Ghanaians took to social media to share their views on the case

Renowned Ghanaian investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, has spoken after a US Court awarded him $18 million in a defamation lawsuit against Ghanaian politician Kennedy Agyapong on Tuesday, March 17, 2025.

Anas speaks after winning an $18 million defamation lawsuit against Kennedy Agyapong.

Source: Instagram

Anas speaks after jury verdict

In a video circulating on social media which was recorded in the forecourt of Essex County Court of New Jersey, Anas expressed joy in making history by emerging victorious in his lawsuit against Kennedy Agyapong.

In his message in the video, he noted that he was a child of Ghana's turbulent past and a soldier in the fight for truth. This comes after he pursued a similar case in 2018 and lost.

"Despite Mr. Agyapong’s own admission of lacking evidence to support his calumnious claims, Justice Eric Baah of the Accra High Court not only denied me justice but also unjustly portrayed me—the civil plaintiff—as a criminal," Anas explained in his statement on Facebook.

Sharing details about the case, the 2021 Foreign Journalist of the year said that an eight-member jury delivered a unanimous verdict holding Mr Agyapong liable for defamation and awarding damages of $18 million.

"The ruling is more than a legal victory. It is a profound affirmation that truth matters. That justice is not a privilege of the powerful, and that the arc of history does indeed bend towards righteousness," he said in the video.

Anas' statement after victory

In his speech, the seasoned investigative journalist noted that the victory in the US sent a powerful message that the media, especially in Ghana, could not be silenced, the truth could not be buried, and those who will power must be held accountable.

He further stated that his victory should serve as a wake-up call to all persons who seek to erode the foundations of justice in Ghana.

He noted that his victory should remind all Ghanaians that democracy was not only about elections but about institutions that uphold the truth, courts that deliver justice without fear or favour and citizens who refuse to accept corruption as the norm.

He thanked his legal team, Andrew Deheer, Esq., Arthur Wemegah, Esq., Evans Selasi Adika, Esq., and Odei Krow, Esq. and his supporters in Ghana for their support.

Reactions to Anas' statement

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians on the case and Anas' statement in the video:

@wonitwaasedi65 said:

"Good one if this was my country Ghana like the issue turn beans u see the way USA systems dey work."

@crystianshocker said:

"You will now understand why Twene Jonas always say ‘The system is working’. Afuom ha asem y3 different."

@CurryJay_ said:

"Anas en lawyer say dem go multiply am by 5 🥹."

@ricky_ayaba said:

"And some 2 by 4 lawyer trying to debunk it that it’s fake .. ow country called Ghana Hmm."

@VIMTHINGS_ said:

"This serves as a reminder that actions have consequences."

Anas and Kennedy Agyapong in court in the US.

Source: Instagram

Anas wears prosthetics to U.S. Court

YEN.com.gh reported that social media was flooded with images claiming to unveil the face of Ghanaian investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, following his legal victory in the U.S. against politician Kennedy Agyapong.

Anas secured an $18 million defamation settlement after a court ruled in his favour over allegations made by Agyapong in a 2021 interview.

However, reports indicated that the journalist wore prosthetics to court, meaning the widely circulated images did not accurately depict his true identity.

This reignited conversations about Anas’ commitment to anonymity and the lengths he went to protect his identity while pursuing justice through investigative journalism.

