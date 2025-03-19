Anas Aremeyaw Anas has been awarded $18m in damages by a US court after winning his defamation suit against Kennedy Agyapong

Following his win, the award-winning investigative journalist has released a statement sharing what transpired in court

According to him, he got an 8-0 jury verdict in the US, despite the same case being thrown away when sought for redress in Ghana

Renowned investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas has reportedly emerged victorious in his lawsuit against Kennedy Agyapong in the US.

According to Professor Stephen Asare, popularly known as Kwaku Azar, the US court has ruled in favour of Anas, awarding him $18 million in damages against the former Assin Central MP.

Anas Aremeyaw Anas speaks after winning defamtion suit against Ken Agyapong in the US. Photo source: @gkwaku

After the verdict was delivered by the Essex County Superior Court in New Jersey, Ken Agyapong for remittitur, a court order that reduces an excessive jury verdict or damage award, but was denied.

Check out Kwaku Azar's post on Anas' win below:

Anas' US suit against Kennedy Agyapong

Anas filed a suit against Ken Agyapong after what he deemed as defamation by the former New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate aspirant. Agyapong made unkind remarks about Anas in an interview on The Daddy Fred Show in September 2021. The online program, hosted by US-based Ghanaian Frederick Asamoah and broadcast in Twi, featured comments in which he described the journalist as a “criminal” and a “thief.” Additionally, the former MP alleged that Anas was responsible for the murder of fellow investigative journalist Ahmed Suale and the deaths of multiple Chinese nationals in Ghana. Anas, known for his undercover journalism exposing corruption, argued that these accusations severely damaged his reputation and put his life at risk. The journalist turned to the US courts after Ghana’s Supreme Court dismissed a similar defamation case against Agyapong. In his defence, Agyapong claimed that his remarks were made during a political dispute and were not meant to be taken literally. However, the US court ruled in favour of Anas, determining that the statements were defamatory and awarding him $18 million in damages.

Anas speaks after winning Ken Agyapong suit

Hours after the news of his victory emerged, Anas Aremeyaw Anas released a statement online, explaining what had transpired.

In the statement shared on his official Facebook page, Anas indicated that the suit traces its roots to comments Ken Agyapong made about him during the airing of his BBC documentary Betraying The Game which indicted former Ghana Football Association President Kwesi Nyantakyi in 2018.

He decried how a similar suit in Ghana was thrown out by an Accra High Court with its presiding judge, Justice Eric Baah, calling him [Anas, a criminal.

See Anas' statement on Ken Agyapong suit below:

Later, Anas shared a video of himself at the court premises. He further explained what had happened and his motivation for his profession.

Watch Anas' video below:

