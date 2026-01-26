Popular American streamer IShowSpeed has touched down in Ghana as part of his Africa tour

He expressed joy over the warm reception he received at Kotoka International Airport

Netizens who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on his ongoing Africa tour

Famous American streamer IShowSpeed landed in Ghana as part of his Africa tour, dubbed Speed Does Africa.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok showed the 21-year-old in an excited mood upon arriving in Ghana.

He and a friend could be seen expressing delight at being in Ghana, emphasising the rousing welcome he had received, even though the stream had not yet started.

“We are not even streaming yet and they already feel lit,” he said, smiling.

He was left in awe as he rode with motorcycle riders accompanying his convoy.

The American streamer is expected to appear at Independence Square and the Bukom Boxing Arena on January 26.

IShowSpeed to tour Ghana

Abeiku Santana, the Deputy CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority, earlier reacted to IShowSpeed’s decision to visit Ghana as part of his Africa tour, outlining possible destinations the streamer might visit in Ghana.

Also, Kantanka Automobile has expressed interest in having him visit their showroom and use their vehicles during his tour.

IShowSpeed has previously visited Angola, South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Mozambique, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Kenya, Ethiopia, Egypt, Algeria, Morocco, and Senegal.

At the time of writing this report, the video of IShowSpeed’s reaction to the crowd asking him for money had generated a lot of reactions.

