Ghanaian political commentator and online sensation Appiah Stadium courted attention after a video of his recent encounter with Johnson Asiedu Nketia surfaced on social media.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Kumasi-based personality, who has gained prominence in Ghanaian political circles for being a staunch supporter of the ruling party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), was spotted at a public funeral.

Among the high-profile dignitaries invited to the funeral was Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the chairman of the National Democratic Congress, who was seated with other guests.

Appiah Stadium mounted a stage to greet Asiedu Nketia and the other high-profile guests. Excited to meet the renowned politician, the political commentator bent before him and took a shoe-shine foam brush saturated with neutral polish from his pocket.

Appiah Stadium began aggressively polishing Asiedu Nketia's black shoes, a gesture which caused the latter to burst into laughter.

The political commentator had to be stopped by another high-profile personality, who informed him that other attendees had mounted the stage to greet them.

Appiah Stadium hurriedly left the stage, holding his shoe-shine foam, as he went to his seat to observe the funeral services.

Over the years, the political commentator has built a close relationship with members of the NDC, including President John Dramani Mahama, who invited him and his family to attend his inauguration ceremony and other events after the party returned to power.

Appiah Stadium is also believed to have played a key role in galvanising massive support for the National Democratic Congress in the Ashanti Region, a stronghold of the previous New Patriotic Party government during the 2024 general elections.

The renowned Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama, the younger brother of President John Dramani Mahama, reportedly gifted Appiah Stadium an expensive brand-new Toyota four-wheel drive.

Below is the video of Appiah Stadium polishing Asiedu Nketia's shoes:

Appiah Stadium polishing Nketia's shoes stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

amentor_minnie commented:

"😂😂he knows how to do the job. His seriousness alone dey kill me shy😂."

penny_wise_gh said:

"Political hypeman. You just can't hate this guy."

johnjamesgibsonotoo commented:

"Appiah Stadium is naturally humble! 💙💯✅👏🙏🥰."

life_of_rickie said:

"Life ankasa, e no hard oo. Respect people wey dey ahead of you, do weytin you wan do. Make sure you are benefiting. That is all that matters."

rockman8774 commented:

"This man is really a serious one 😂."

Mahama spends time with Appiah Stadium's daughters

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Mahama spent time with Appiah Stadium's daughters during his trip to Kumasi for the Akwasidae at the Manhyia Palace.

The president had a fun conversation with Appiah Stadium's two young kids at the entrance of Ridge Condos.

The video of President John Mahama spending time with Appiah Stadium's daughters gained massive traction on social media.

