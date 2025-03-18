Dr Bawumia Donates GH¢100,000 to NPP Polling Station Agent Who Got Injured During 2024 Election
- Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the immediate past Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, has donated GH¢100,000 to an NPP polling agent
- The polling agent was reportedly involved in a terrible accident while campaigning for the former Vice President
- Many Ghanaians who came across the video took to the comment section to commend Dr Bawumia
Former Vice President Dr Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia has assisted a dedicated New Patriotic Party (NPP) polling agent, Bernard Mensah, who was involved in a devastating accident that caused him to lose his forearm.
The accident occurred while Bernard was fixing streetlight bulbs on electric poles during the 2024 election, in support of Dr Bawumia's presidential campaign.
Unfortunately, Bernard suffered a severe injury and had to have his forearm amputated.
When Dr Bawumia learned of Bernard's unfortunate incident, he reached out to support him.
Consequently, the former Vice President donated a staggering GH¢100,000 to support Bernard's recovery.
In a video circulating on social media, a representative of Dr Bawumia visited Bernard's house to make the donations.
After presenting the money, Dr Bawumia called Bernard to assure him of his unwavering support.
"I was sad when I heard about your incident. It's not easy at all; you have gone through a lot, but God will see you through this. You could have died as a result but for God's mercy. I want to assure you that I will always be here to support you," Dr Bawumia said.
Bernard Mensah thanked the former Vice President for his support
"I truly appreciate your support and may God grant you victory in future because of your kind gesture towards me," Bernard said.
Dr Bawumia was the NPP's candidate for the December 7, 2024, presidential elections.
He contested the elections seeking to retain the NPP's grip on power but lost to the then opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC)'s John Mahama.
Below is the video of the donations made to Bernard Mensah on behalf of Dr Bawumia.
Bawumia commended for GH¢100,000 donation to agent
When the video of the donation emerged on social media, a section of Ghanaians commended the former Vice President for going to the aid of the young man.
YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions.
@FAgbodeka said:
"That’s a powerful gesture of support, recognising and uplifting those who make sacrifices for the greater good."
@OheneP9290 also said:
"Gratitude and empathy come from a healthy soul like that of DMB. Thanks a million for your brotherly love, shadow president."
@A_Enochg commented:
"Thank you Dr Bawumia. God bless you for this."
Dr Bawumia donates GH¢20,000 to honest driver
In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia donated GH¢20,000 to an honest taxi driver for returning missing GH¢8,400 to a trader.
The kind deed came after a video of Kwesi Ackon handing over the money to the owner went viral online
According to reports, an unnamed donor gave an additional GH¢2,500, bringing the amount to GH¢22,500.
Many Ghanaians who saw the video commended the former Vice President for honouring the honest driver.
