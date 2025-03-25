The Mfantsiman Girls' SHS robotics team exhibited their project during the school's 65th Anniversary and Prize Giving Day

The students gave a detailed explanation of how their innovation works and the components they assembled to build it

Social media users who saw the video thronged the comment section to celebrate the students for their innovation

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Mfantsiman Girls’ SHS robotics team has made their institution proud after they built a drone with the intention of solving a problem — ensuring the delivery of essential items from the school’s infirmary to their houses.

The students exhibited their project during the school’s 65th Anniversary and Prize Giving Day.

Mfantsiman Girls’ SHS Robotics Team builds a delivery drone. Photo credit: @daq_event_live

Source: Instagram

In a video on Instagram, the students explained how the drone works and shared their reasons for developing such a device.

“This is the Mfantsiman Girls Robotics team and this is our delivery drone. So our delivery drone delivers medicine from the infirmary to the various houses in the school,” one of the students said.

Another student in the team broke down the components in the drone and the functions they play in ensuring that the device works seamlessly as envisioned.

“The drone was built on a metal frame and in it are the components. We have the battery which supplies power to the power distribution board. The power distribution board supplies power to the various Electronic Speed Controllers. We have four on the board.”

"The Electronic Speed Controllers also supply power to the flight controller, which is the main component here because it controls the other parts of the drone. So, the flight controller also distributes power to the UPS module for it to be able to work,” she added.

She further explained that the flight controller sends signals to other components on the amount of energy to send to the propellers.

The campus of Mfantsiman Girls' SHS with a lawn well-manicured. Photo credit: @mfantsimangirlsshs

Source: Facebook

The student added that the drone will move up when the propellers begin to spin. She explained further how they came up with the weight of the drone to ensure it flies smoothly without experiencing hiccups.

After the explanation, another student held the controller to demonstrate how the drone worked.

In the caption, @daq_event_live applauded the students for such an innovative idea.

"Innovation at its finest! The Mfantsiman Girls’ SHS Robotics Team showcased their brilliance by building and exhibiting a drone during their 65th Anniversary and Speech & Prize Giving Day. A true testament to the power of STEM and creativity."

Watch the video below:

Netizens congratulate Mfanstiman Girls’ for building drone

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @daq_event_live on Instagram. Read them below:

House_of_akomah said:

“I don't understand anything but I’m still proud 🤣💜.”

Emerald.eyram_ wrote:

“Okayyy! Girls in STEM💜💜💜.”

Hosephinamorrales said:

“Nice 👏.”

Mz_ackahblay wrote:

“@miss.amoani come and see my school ooo.”

Miss.amoani responded:

“@mz_ackahblay so good!🤩.”

Ekua_ennin said:

“@kem_rica come and see “our school”😂.”

Prempeh College wins National Robotics Competition

YEN.com.gh reported that Prempeh College was adjudged the winner during the National Robotics Competition

The prestigious secondary school competed in a fierce contest to win the trophy.

Congratulatory messages poured in for the young men from social media users who saw the feat they achieved.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh