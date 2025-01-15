Benjamin Fenny, a young Ghanaian man has been adjudged the 2024 valedictorian of Accra College of Medicine

Besides this enviable accolade, the young man also scooped eight awards at the graduation ceremony, which was held in Accra recently

Benjamin was part of St. Peter's SHS quiz team that won the 2018 NSMQ competition after which a won a scholarship to study medicine

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A former contestant of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), Benjamin Fenny, has achieved excellence in his academic journey.

Benjamin recently graduated top of his from the Accra College of Medicine, where he had been studying to become a medical doctor for the past seven years.

Dr Benjamin Fenny a former NSMQ winner emerges as valedictorian at Accra College of Medicine. Photo credit: @National Science & Maths Quiz/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

During the school's recent congregation ceremony, the brilliant Ghanaian man swept eight awards in addition to the first-class degree he was awarded.

The awards he received are Accra Medical Centre's Prize for the Overall Best Male Student, the Ken and Angela Ofori-Atta Foundation's Prize for the Overall Best Student in Psychiatry, Professor George Dugbartey's Prize for the Overall Best Student in Pharmacology, and the Hawkrad Group's Prize for the Overall Best Student in Anaesthesia.

He also received the Yeboah Hospital's Prize for the Overall Best Student in Community Health, Teddy Konu's Prize for the Overall Best Student in Medicine, Medifem Multi-Specialist Hospital & Fertility Centre's Prize for the Overall Best Student in Women's Health, as well as the MDS-Lancet Laboratories Ghana Limited's Prize for Overall Best Student in Hematology

As a result of these outstanding academic accomplishments, Benjamin was crowned the valedictorian for the class of 2024 at the Accra College of Medicine.

A brief background ofBenjamin'ss academic journey

Benjamin Fenny was part of the team that won the 2018 NSMQ competition for St. Peter's SHS.

Following this remarkable feat, the young man became the second recipient of the NSMQ Accra College of Medicine Scholarship after the successful completion of his secondary education.

Ghanaians congratulate Benjamin Fenny

The news of Benjamin Fenny's impressive academic achievement was shared on Facebook by the official handle of the NSMQ.

The post garnered significant reactions, with many Ghanaians congratulating the young man.

@Joyce Sparkles Akosua Gomado said:

"Wow!!! I tap into this brilliance for my children. Congratulations, doc."

@Judith Carl Akua Nhyira also said:

"Congratulations on your outstanding achievements, Dr. Benjamin Fenny!"

@Mawuko Mayor Bel commented:

"Huge congratulations to Dr. Benjamin Fenny on this outstanding achievement!

@Pauline Ganadzi-Norviewu also commented:

"Congratulations, see how mom is so excited, Awwwwwwwwn. May our children also grow and make us proud."

Ghanaian lady named valedictorian at UCC

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a brilliant Ghanaian lady, known as Haifaawu Damba was named the valedictorian at the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

The 22-year-old lady from Wa in the Upper West Region of Ghana was awarded a first class in BCom Human Resource Management.

Haifaawu Damba graduated from the UCC with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.9.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh