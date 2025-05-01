Suzy Pinamang, the SDA SHS student who was shot in the face by her schoolmate wept bitterly after learning that the young man had been granted bail

She cried out for justice to be served after she received the update on her court hearing regarding her shooting incident

Netizens who saw the post were heartbroken and expressed mixed reactions in the comments section

Chaos nearly erupted at the premises of the Twedie during the second hearing of the case between Suzy Pinamang who was shot in the face and her schoolmate, the suspect who fire the shot.

The Senior High School student who accidentally shot Suzy Pinamang in the eye has been granted bail.

Suzy weeps after hearing suspect in her case has been granted bail. Image source: Suzy Pinamang

Source: TikTok

The young boy was granted a GH¢200,000 bail on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, a decision by the court that has been heavily resisted by the young lady's family.

According to an eyewitness, the lawyers of the young boy applied for bail at the High Court, which was granted, leading to the latest ruling in the case.

However, the family of Suzy are unhappy with it and are appealing for justice to be served. The resisted the ruling with tears, hurled insults and rained curses on the young boy, his family and the staff at the court.

A video of the young lady's reaction to the news has also surfaced on social media, breaking the hearts of many.

Suzy wept bitterly as she called for help from the public to help her get justice.

Watch the video below:

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh