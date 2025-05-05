An unfortunate incident happened at the SaveTheJudiciary protest held on Monday, May 5, 2025

A journalist who was on the ground covering the event suddenly collapsed, startling many at the protest

A journalist who was on the ground covering the event suddenly collapsed, startling many at the protest

A journalist was carried away at the SaveTheJudiciary protest when he suddenly fell unconscious.

His identity has yet been disclosed however, footages from the protest show police officers carrying the male figure in their arms and walking out away from the protestors.

Hundreds of New Patriotic Party supporters gathered and marched in solidarity to register their displeasure over the suspension of Justice Gertrude Torkornoo.

The reporter in question was at the event, taking coverage for his media house when he suddenly collapsed, prompting other journalists to rush to his aid and whisk him away.

Watch the video below:

NPP presents petition at Supreme Court

SaveTheJudiciary was an important protest held by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and other opposition groups.

The demonstrators voiced strong opposition to President John Dramani Mahama's suspension of the Chief Justice, viewing it as an overreach of executive power and a threat to judicial independence.

The protest commenced at the Supreme Court, where leaders submitted a petition to the judiciary. Clad in red attire, the demonstrators marched through Accra's main streets, proceeding to Parliament to present a second petition, and finally to the Jubilee House to deliver their final petition.

Afenyo-Markin slaps police officer

During the event, Minority Leader, Alex Afenyo Markin, lost his temper and slapped a police officer at the protest.

Watch the video below:

