The erstwhile Akufo-Addo government employed some Ghanaians to the public sector after they lost the December 7 elections

However, the Mahama-led government said it will dismiss public sector employees in that category

Some staff of Ghana's Central Bank who are in the said category have been handed dismissal letters

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has abrogated the contract of more than 100 employees who were hired in 2024 before the New Patriotic Party handed over power.

The staff who have been sacked were given their dismissal letters on Thursday, June 19, 2025.

In a post on X, an image showed an affected person’s letter. The letter was signed by Mrs Thelma E. Randolph-Akushie, Head of the Human Resource and Capacity Development Department,

The Central Bank indicated that those hired at that time were on probation and, after six months, could not confirm their appointment.

“In accordance with the terms of your contract of employment, a satisfactory six (6) month probationary period was to be completed. Management regrets to inform you that your appointment cannot be confirmed,” the termination notice stated.

“Consequently, your employment with the Bank will be terminated effective Monday, June 23, 2025. In accordance with the terms of your appointment and the Bank’s policies, you will be paid one month’s salary in lieu of notice.”

The affected staff were instructed to bring back all items belonging to the Bank in their possession.

“Kindly ensure that all items belonging to the Bank that are currently in your possession are returned to the Human Resource and Capacity Development Department on or before Monday, June 23, 2025.

This seems to be part of a broader wave of dismissals within state institutions since the change in government in January 2025.

President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, in a Facebook post, wondered about the reason for such dismissals.

“Why are some qualified Ghanaians being sacked from work in the public sector without just cause? 150 yesterday by the Bank of Ghana?”

However, the Bank of Ghana has not said anything regarding the dismissal.

Ghanaians react to dismissal at BoG

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the dismissal letter shared by @GhanaCrimes on X and Frankin Cudjoe’s post on Facebook. Read them below:

@HRHDukeofMK said:

“They can take their grievances to an employment tribunal if they believe they have a compelling case of wrongful dismissal.”

@scribblemerdi wrote:

“Please check the letter's content against your caption. They have completed the probation, but they just weren't confirmed after the probation.”

Kofi Ofosu Nkansah said:

“That's the reset you supported, my Snr brother.”

Franklin Cudjoe responded:

“Kofi Ofosu Nkansah On balance, yes, I support them for making certain decisions far better than Nana Addo's gang could ever make, but you know l'm no ars licker 🤣. I will state my opposition to high-handedness irrespective of who it offends.”

Felibeck MEDIA wrote:

“Don't also forget Dr. Asiamah himself was sacked from that same BOG last 8 years. Was he a Jamaican then?”

Albert Ocansey said:

"The courts are there for them to seek redress if they feel they have been unjustifiably sacked."

