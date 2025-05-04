EWC’s Gideon Danso and Wife Share Lovely Moment As They Dance at a Party: “You Dey Feel the Vibe”
- The Lead Pastor of Empowerment Worship Centre, Prophet Gideon Danso, and his wife were videoed dancing
- The two shared a happy and lovely moment as they danced to a popular gospel song at a birthday party
- Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their thoughts
The founder and Lead Pastor of Empowerment Worship Centre (EWC), Prophet Gideon Danso, shared a lovely video of himself and his wife.
Agya, as he is popularly called by his congregants, and his wife, Gina, looked happy and in love with each other.
In a video on Facebook, Prophet Gideon Danso was wearing a black pair of trousers and a white long-sleeved shirt. Mrs Danso wore a purple sleeveless halter neck gown.
The two danced to the popular Christian song, 'you dey feel the vibe' by FRA featuring Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta.
It is not readily known which event the couple attended, but a snippet of a balloon backdrop at the place showed it was a birthday party. However, the celebrant isn’t known.
Prophet Gideon Danso started dancing and beckoning his wife to join him. Mrs Gina Danso was holding a black hand fan and moved to dance with her man.
Even though her moves were simple, she and her husband shared a sweet moment as they smiled and danced. Prophet Danso put his hand on his wife’s waist as she also held on to him and danced.
Their facial expressions showed that they were happily in love. Meanwhile, Prophet Danso expressed his love for his wife in the caption of the video.
"I love you Gina," he said.
Netizens comment on Gideon Danso’s dance moves
YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post Prophet Gideon Danso shared on Facebook. Read them below:
Missy Rei said:
"Proph seems to be a finished man now oo. Love won wound am🤣😍❤️."
James Awuku-Kwatia wrote:
"You see what Love go do Prophet Gideon. Love it Love it."
Jeremiah Buabeng said:
"Arsenal fans can shock fans! Osofo, if you shift to Real Madrid, the dancing will get better. lol."
Anita Mensah wrote:
"May this kind love locate me in Jesus' name, Amen."
Jonathan Nii Aryee Botchway said:
"This prophet is so hilarious and wise, no wonder Dr. Otabil loves him so much!"
Adwõå Pîñklîps wrote:
"I never knew my pastor could dance like this 😂😂😂😂."
Nicholas Ohene Abor said:
"Marriage is very sweet when you marry the right person. May God connect us to the right person in Jesus' mighty Name 🔥 🙏 🙌 ♥️ ❤️."
Solomon Quaye wrote:
"Love in the Air. I need to learn this dancing style 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣On a more serious Prophet this your dance style hmmmm."
Gideon Danso spends only GH¢600 on wedding
YEN.com.gh reported that Gideon Danso introduced his fiancée to his congregants as his wife less than a week after telling the church he had engaged her.
Gideon Danso said it cost him GH¢600 to legally wed his wife.
Social media users said they were happy for the pastor and applauded him for spending little on his marriage ceremony.
Source: YEN.com.gh
