Counselor Lutterodt stirred reactions online after he shared his views about a 13-year-old boy's admission to KNUST

He lamented that Melchizedek Adio Baafawiise's personal development would be affected in a way

Ghanaians who thronged the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the concerns by Counselor Lutterodt

Ghanaian media personality Counsellor Lutterodt has reacted to news of 13-year-old Melchizedek Adio Baafawiise's admission to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Melchizedek Adio Baafawiise skipped three classes at the basic school level yet excelled in the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), where he got an A1 in five subjects and a B in three subjects.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the outspoken counsellor who appeared on Angel FM rubbished the assertion that gaining admission to a university at a very young age was a feat that had to be celebrated.

"At age 13, at what time did he go class 1, he is not brilliant. Do we follow them to the last end? The end result is important. There is a process to everything, and if you don't go through the process, you will fail, but others will make you feel you are making it. Those times where we were going and they were repeating people and we thought it was bad, the repetition helped."

Counsellor Lutterodt focused on the negatives of this issue by implying that the decision of the boy to skip classes so he could reach the university at the age of 13 would affect his personal development.

"We don't have to push them, they should to learn to push themselves, it is not only in academics. At 13 years he in in the university, by four years he would have completed leaving a four-year backlog that he had not covered. He will face it and by that time it would be too late."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Counsellor Lutterodt's comments

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions, with many disagreeing with Counsellor Lutterodt.

SENA-FOD3KA indicated:

"The world today is so focused on smart people gaining results early for the labour market without thinking about your personal well-being and development."

Stephen stated:

"We don't only acquire book Knowledge in school. It was in school that I learnt how to keep secrets. I used to talk a lot, but my friends betrayed me, and I've learnt how to keep secrets, so all these shape life."

MR_richard_gomez wrote:

"Masa what Lutterodt Dey talk sense one kraa no Dey inside, especially modern day."

Johann@347 added:

"Wisdom is speaking. I am going through the same Situation. I'm a Radio and TV Technician and am currently working as an MCR."

