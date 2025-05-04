A Ghanaian man who works as a waste collector shared some reasons he loves the job, even though it looks demeaning to some people

The passionate young man said he makes a lot more money than other people in the country who do white collar jobs

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their thoughts on the post

A young Ghanaian man who works as a waste collector said he is passionate about his job and would choose his daily hustle over pursuing women.

The young man said he is proud of what he does for a living and makes enough money for himself.

Ghanaian man who works as a waste collector says he would choose his job over women. Photo credit: Pramote Polyamate

Source: Getty Images

In a video on X, the young man said that since he started the waste collection business, he has used the returns to acquire other tricycles, which others use to work for him in the same industry.

“I love the waste collection than a woman because I love my hustle. Some people hide to do their work as for me I am not shy as a waste collector. If you are not married already, I wouldn’t advise you to get into waste collection because the ladies will tell you the job is demeaning.”

“But there is money in the waste collection business. Some bankers and people living in residential areas who do not have as much money as I do. As of now, I have seven tricycles operated by people from northern Ghana. They are using it to collect waste in Accra,” he added.

The young man encouraged the youth of the country not to rely on any politician or other people for jobs, but rather to be innovative and solve challenges around them.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians comment on waste collector’s opinion

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Read them below:

@Nanaezze said:

“Whatever he said in the video concerning how lucrative it is is 💯 true. I have met a number of them, and the wonders their bank accounts are doing is just wow.”

@MartelGh wrote:

“Many are ignorant about bank workers…they assume they don't make money lol. Permanent staff are living.”

@andrew692633 said:

“Bruh is true…One guy always comes for my waste…we had a chat last Sunday, and I was shocked about the money he makes. He told me he built a provision store in his home town in the north. I was happy for him coz he’s not risking his health for nothing.”

@C_h_i_e_f_f wrote:

“Unrelated, but since I dey do remote work nu, I decided to drive Uber during the weekend.. I made close to 800 cedis from 5 pm to 12 am the first time…herh! These drivers dey cash out like that?”

@evils_only said:

“This is the same work majority of the Borgas they do for different countries, so there is nothing wrong with this work. Just that the branding of this work in Ghana be bad that be why.”

@Emmanue48407309 wrote:

“They deserve respect and appreciation. In Europe, waste collection is a big and lucrative business. In Ghana, the problem is our attitude towards waste. The collectors do a difficult and dirty job and should be respected and appreciated.”

