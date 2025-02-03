A young man, identified on social media as Wan Pablo, has shared an inspiring story of how he joined the Ghana army

Wan Pablo indicated in a TikTok video that he used to work as a sachet water waste collector before enlisting as a soldier in the military

Many Ghanaians on social media who came across his video thronged the comment section to praise him and tap into his blessing

A young Ghanaian man has taken to social to celebrate a new beginning in his life after securing his dream job.

This comes after the young man, identified as Wan Poblo, was enlisted as a soldier in the Ghana Armed Forces (GFA).

A sachet water waste collector joins the Ghana Armed Forces as a soldier. Photo credit: @wan.pablo1/TikTok.

In a video circulating on social media, Wan Pablo shared an inspiring grass-to-grace story about his journey to becoming a soldier.

Wan Pablo indicated that he used to work as a sachet water waste collector before God blessed him with a rare opportunity to join the military.

The video posted on TikTok showed the past life of the young soldier, where he was captured sitting in a moving tricycle filled with sachet water waste.

The video transitioned from his hustling days to his present status in life as a soldier of the Ghana Armed Forces.

"From pure water collector to soldier. Nsuo rubber to soldier wat a transition is about the time God time is de best, he wrote in the caption of the video.

Wan Pablo's journey to enlisting as a soldier is one of hard work, determination and God's grace.

The young man's journey inspires netizens

The young man's incredible life-changing story has left many netizens who chanced on the video he shared inspired.

At the time of drafting this report, the video had gone viral, garnering over 5,000 likes and 165 comments.

YEN.com.gh collated a few of the reactions below:

@J.Q said:

"It was your time but I pray that same of God locate me and well."

@Arhba Mhey also said:

"When the time is right the Lord will make it happen."

@KING REDEEMAX commented:

"God never disappoint okay so always give him thanks always."

@nash also commented:

"Wow mashallah all is about determination go soja go higher."

Man rejected by GAF joins US Army

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a Ghanaian man in the US Army recounted a sad story of how he was rejected by the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

In a video shared on TikTok, the US-based soldier said he attempted to enlist in the Ghana Army on three occasions without success.

However, when he relocated to the US a few years ago, he applied to the US Army and he was successful.

