Joseph Cobbinah, popularly known as Kabie, has become the latest Ghanaian to acquire a Rolls-Royce Cullinan

The Tarkwa-based businessman, in a video, received cheers as he flaunted his new car acquisition for the first time

The video of Kabie's new Rolls-Royce Cullinan garnered massive reactions from Ghanaians on social media

A Tarkwa-based businessman, Joseph Cobbinah, popularly known as Kabie, has become the latest Ghanaian to acquire a brand-new Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

Tarkwa-based businessman Kabie acquires a new Rolls-Royce Cullinan. Photo source: @eric.tsibu

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the businessman, who is reportedly the owner of Mobik filling station, was spotted jamming to Marvin Gaye’s classic hit Sexual Healing as he cruised in his new Rolls-Royce Cullinan for the first time after shipping it from abroad.

Kabie was warmly welcomed by his staff as he arrived at the premises of his filling station at Bogoso Junction with his associates in Tarkwa in the Western Region of Ghana.

Not much is known about Kabie, as he has maintained his low-profile lifestyle off social media and seems to be only well-known in his native Tarkwa.

According to some reports, Joseph Cobbinah amassed his vast wealth as a significant investor in the oil and gas and mining sectors in Tarkwa in recent years.

Mr Joseph Cobbinah’s Rolls-Royce Cullinan comes days after Ghanaian restaurant owner Belinda Amis, popularly known as Chez Amis, shipped her own, reportedly valued at over $450,000, into the country from abroad.

Chez Amis acquires new Rolls-Royce Cullinan

It is not known when the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Chez Amis Restaurant at East Legon purchased the car, but videos of the vehicle surfaced online on Thursday, April 16, 2025.

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale poses with his black Badger Rolls-Royce Cullinan. Photo source: @shattawalenima

Source: Instagram

In a video, the purple-coloured vehicle was fully covered as it was transported on an open car carrier from the Tema port to her plush mansion inside East Legon in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana.

The restaurant owner could not hide her excitement as she filmed the transporter entering her mansion’s compound with the Rolls-Royce Cullinan she had purchased as a birthday gift for herself.

According to netizens, she became the first Ghanaian woman to acquire the luxurious car, joining the exclusive list of dancehall musician Shatta Wale, Osei Kwame Despite, Ernest Ofori Sarpong, and other famous people in Ghana to own a Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

Twum Barimah launches his Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Akwatia-based businessman Eric Twum Darkwa, popularly known as Twum Barimah, also courted attention when he acquired his Black Badge Rolls-Royce Cullinan in January 2025.

However, he was unfortunate, as his new car suffered severe damage after it skidded off the road and veered into a metal pole in a bush by the side of the road a few days after he displayed it in public for the first time.

Twum Barimah was reportedly not in the vehicle during the crash; his driver survived with minor injuries, was behind the steering wheel.

Watch the videos below:

Kabie's new Rolls-Royce Cullinan stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

The Real Earl commented:

"I literally saw this car less than 20 minutes ago, and now I'm seeing it on TikTok😂."

Tobacco said:

"RR na people dey buy like Vitz eiii Boi."

Ovoo wrote:

"By now, the man who crashed his Rolls Royce is bleeding, looking at the way squad dey show off dema Rolls Royce."

Ajagurajah shows off Rolls-Royce, shades Shatta Wale

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ajagurajah showed off a Rolls-Royce Cullinan and shaded Shatta Wale in a video that went viral on social media.

The leader of Universal Spiritual Outreach claimed that he was the new owner of the luxurious car and compared himself to the dancehall musician.

The video of Ajagurajah showing off a Rolls-Royce Cullinan garnered reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh