Jay Bahd's family held the funeral and burial service for his late grandmother, Madam Rose Kyeremanteng, on May 3, 2025

The Asakaa music group member, in a video, wept uncontrollably as he and his family mourned his relative at the service

The video of Jay Bahd weeping at the funeral service garnered reactions, with many Ghanaians offering their condolences

Famous Ghanaian hiphop artist and member of the Asakaa music collective, Jackson Kwadwo Bawuah, popularly known as Jay Bahd, wept uncontrollably at the funeral and burial service of his grandmother, Madam Rose Kyeremanteng, in the Ashanti Region on Saturday, May 3, 2025.

In a series of TikTok videos seen by YEN.com.gh, the rapper arrived at his grandmother’s funeral grounds in a luxurious white Range Rover Sport, driven by his Asakaa music group colleague, Skyface SDW.

As he alighted from the car, Jay Bahd exchanged pleasantries with members of his entourage and sympathisers who were grieving the late Madam Rose Kyeremanteng’s passing at the age of 67.

Later, the Asakaa group member was spotted showcasing his Adowa dance moves as he, along with his younger siblings, was serenaded by traditional songs during their entrance into the funeral grounds.

Jay Bahd was overcome with emotions as he, his family members, and sympathisers witnessed his grandmother’s remains at the funeral service held in a town inside the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

The Y3 Y3 Dom hitmaker and his mother were inconsolable as they paid their last respects to the late Madam Rose Kyeremanteng at the funeral and burial service.

The musician, who recently purchased a Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe and introduced it to his mother, later stepped onto the dance floor with his family members as they danced as part of the funeral rites to celebrate the life of his late grandmother.

As Jay Bahd showcased his dance moves, his Asakaa group member, who accompanied him to the funeral as an emotional support system, sprayed several GH₵5 notes on him.

Watch the videos below:

Ghanaians console Jay Bahd over grandmother's passing

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Thy Will commented:

"This is the first time I am seeing Jay Bahd cry."

Her Highness said:

"I pray we never experience this pain in Jesus' name 🙏🏻. My condolences bro 💐."'

Maachiaa Girl no y3 neat wrote:

"Chale, losing someone close is so painful 💔."

King Kardi said:

"This one no be demon time oo ebe sad time."

I’m Self King commented:

"Man is in pain."

AhbbennaMeisuCedis said:

"Ooo, sorry, please. God will help you."

Elizabeth Mensah521 wrote:

"Awww hmmm💔 may her soul rest in peace, my condolences to your family."

Akosuah Davidson commented:

"Oh this is sad. First time seeing Demon in tears 😭😭."

Pandy sheds tears over Mama Gee's demise

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Pandy shed tears as she mourned her Di Asa colleague Mama Gee's demise.

The former reality TV contestant was overwhelmed with emotions as she eulogised her close friend in a viral video.

Many Ghanaians thronged to the comments section to console Pandy and also mourn her friend Mama Gee's demise.

