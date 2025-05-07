Fire Oja Goes Against the Bible, Advises Women to Give Birth Out of Wedlock: "Hard Truth"
- Ghanaian pastor, Fire Oja, has advised Christian women to ignore the teachings of the Bible and have children out of wedlock
- In a video, he emphatically asked women to fornicate and later seek forgiveness from God, especially when they realise they are growing older and not finding husbands
- Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions, as some supported his claim while others shared different views
Renowned Ghanaian pastor, Prophet Jedidia Henry Kore, popularly known as Fire Oja, has offered a piece of unconventional advice to women.
In a video, he advised women to go against the teachings in the Bible and give birth out of wedlock.
He noted that women, especially Christians, refuse to have a child or children before marriage due to the Christian doctrine and their beliefs.
Fire Oja, however, noted that this move is often unwise, as some women may not settle down early in life, which could delay their chances of having children.
The Christian doctrine frowns upon having children out of wedlock. It encourages sexual purity, marriage and the family structure.
The ideal Christian, per the teachings of the Bible, should have all their children after marriage, but that's sometimes not the case.
Some women break the religious law of staying pure till marriage and have children out of wedlock because they do not have husbands.
Others who do not want to go against the teachings of the Bible decide to stay childless for many years because they are not married.
Fire Oja in his video, advised women, especially those who are getting older, to break the laws, have children out of wedlock, pray and ask for forgiveness.
Watch the video below:
Netizens react to Fire Oja's video
Netizens who saw the video of Fire Oja sharing his views on having kids before marriage were divided and expressed mixed reactions in the comments section.
@Discuss wrote:
"This advice is too dangerous for those who want to go to heaven."
@Becky TV wrote:
"Papa, but who told you when u sin deliberately and u asked for forgiveness u will for you never pls don't be happy in sin pls, that no pastor will take your punishment for uooo hmmm."
@Ms Kwablan wrote:
"Tell them Pastor."
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh