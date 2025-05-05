Popular entertainment pundit Koka attended the SaveTheJudiciary demonstration, which took place on Monday, May 5, 2025

The renowned entertainment/political commentator nearly lost his cool at the event following a confrontation with the police

Netizens who saw the video were divided and expressed mixed reactions in the comments section

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A dramatic confrontation unfolded at the SaveTheJudiciary protest in Accra on Monday when a prominent entertainment/political enthusiast, known popularly as Koka, openly challenged police officers attempting to disperse demonstrators.

Koka was among dozens of protesters who gathered before the Supreme Court to demand judicial reforms and greater accountability within Ghana’s justice system.

The protest, organised by a coalition of civil society groups, had been largely peaceful until tensions flared between demonstrators and police personnel deployed to maintain order.

Eyewitnesses say Koka confronted a group of officers who warned protesters about breaching public order regulations.

In a moment captured on video and widely shared online, Koka can be heard shouting, "What can you do to me?" as officers moved closer.

Despite the verbal clash, no arrests were made, and the protest continued with chants, placards, and speeches from various rights advocates.

Organisers maintained that the demonstration was within the bounds of the law and accused the police of attempting to intimidate citizens exercising their constitutional rights.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh