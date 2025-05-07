Dr Likee, in a video, praised Ibrahim Mahama for funding Suzy Pinamang's eye surgery after her shooting incident

The Kumawood actor said Ibrahim Mahama deserved a statue for helping Suzy Pinamang and other Ghanaians

Dr Likee also appealed to Ghanaians to pray for Suzy Pinamang to recover from her eye injury

Popular Kumawood actor and skitmaker Ebenezer Akwasi Antwi, popularly known as Ras Nene or Dr Likee, has commended renowned businessman Ibrahim Mahama for coming to the aid of Suzy Pinamang, the Bantama SDA SHS student who was accidentally shot.

In a recent interview with popular blogger Poleeno Multimedia, the comic actor praised the Engineers and Planners CEO for reaching out to Suzy’s family and funding the young girl’s eye surgery.

He noted that Ibrahim Mahama deserved a statue for helping Suzy Pinamang and many others who have faced significant challenges in their lives over the years.

He said:

“Our father (Ibrahim Mahama) has really done well. Let us build a statue of him if it is possible, because he has helped people in their time of need. He has not done it only once, but many times.”

Dr Likee also called on Ghanaians to pray for Suzy Pinamang’s recovery from the eye injury that has taken a toll on her and her family in recent months.

The Kumawood actor’s remarks come after Ibrahim Mahama flew Suzy and her family from Kumasi to Accra for eye surgery at Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital on Monday, May 5, 2025.

Videos that emerged on social media showed Suzy Pinamang being escorted by her brother and Ibrahim Mahama’s special aide, Rafik Mahama, getting evaluated by doctors after she arrived at the medical facility.

Suzy Pinamang shooting incident

Suzy Pinamang sustained a severe eye injury after she was accidentally shot in the eye by a male classmate who brought a gun to class at Bantama Adventist Senior High School on Friday, April 4, 2025.

Following the unfortunate incident, the suspect, Bernard, who shot her, was arrested and arraigned before a high court. However, he was later released on bail despite the protests of Suzy's family.

Suzy’s family also shared that the boy's family offered them only GH¢1,000 as compensation for the incident. They also often appealed to benevolent Ghanaians, including prominent politicians and celebrities, to assist Suzy in undergoing surgery to restore her eyesight.

Likee's remarks about Ibrahim Mahama stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Nana_Esi416 commented:

"Likee is my GOAT."

Asaa Kakai said:

"Yes, oooh my big hero."

ClaudiusNanaBoatengJnr wrote:

"Masa focus on ur shoot. There are some people like Gunshot who even deserve statues, but people later disappoint him. For Ibrahim Mahama to help the needy isn't news, cos he already has money in abundance, but those who give out of the little they get deserve a statue."

Suzy Pinamang reportedly set for surgery abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Suzy Pinamang was reportedly set to undergo eye surgery abroad.

Reports indicated that Ibrahim Mahama had decided to fly Suzy and his brother abroad based on a doctor's recommendation.

The businessman reportedly processed Suzy Pinamang's travel documents and was awaiting a doctor's referral letter.

