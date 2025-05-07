A Ghanaian woman has appealed to businessman Ibrahim Mahama to help fix the Pokuase-Mayera road, which remains incomplete

She said the NDC claimed in its Green Book that the road was completed during John Mahama’s presidency, but this was not the case

Her appeal came after Mahama offered to pay for the surgery of Suzzy Pinamang, the Bantama SDA SHS student who was shot in the face

A Ghanaian woman has taken to social media to appeal for help from Ibrahim Mahama in fixing the dusty Pokuase-Mayera road, which has remained incomplete for many years.

According to the woman, identified on TikTok as Kwadwo Maame, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) listed the road as completed in its widely circulated Green Book during John Mahama's first term as president, between 2013 and 2014.

A Ghanaian woman appeals to Ibrahim Mahama to fix the dusty Pokuase-Mayera road. Photo credit: @kwadwo_maame1/TikTok & @ibrahim_mahama_71's/IG.

However, she said the road remained incomplete, more than a decade later.

Consequently, Kwadwo Maame appealed to Ibrahim Mahama, the chief executive officer of Engineers & Planners, to extend his philanthropic efforts towards her community by completing the road.

"Mr Ibrahim Mahama, I beg you, if you know anyone who can fix the Pokuase-Mayera road, please ask them to come and fix it for us. The dust on the road is too much for us. Between 2013 and 2014, they captured in the Green Book that the road had been completed, but it was not true," she said.

Kwadwo Maame also commended the renowned Ghanaian businessman, who is also the brother of President John Mahama, for agreeing to pay for Suzzy Pinamang’s eye surgery.

Suzzy Pinamang, a student from Bantama SDA SHS who was accidentally shot in the face by her classmate, had earlier taken to social media to appeal for help from Ibrahim Mahama and politician Kennedy Agyapong.

A few days after the young lady’s emotional video went viral, the businessman reached out to her family to assist her. Following his intervention, Suzzy was flown to Accra to prepare for her surgery outside the country.

The video of the woman appealing to Ibrahim Mahama to fix the road is below:

Pokuase-Mayera road: Reactions to woman's appeal

Following the woman's appeal to Ibrahim Mahama, some Ghanaians who saw her video on social media thronged the comments section to react.

Below are a few of the reactions:

@metamorfos28 said:

"If there is someone who is billed the most in Ghana, then it’s Ibrahim Mahama."

@19_front also said:

"Please direct it to the road minister, as a philanthropist, you cannot construct a road in Ghana."

@Senyyo commented:

"When he was applying for contracts as an engineer to work nu didn’t u people politicise it and say his brother is Mahama, so it would be a conflict and interest? He’s left government contracts for y’all and doing his private businesses, and u want him to do the government’s job?"

Ibrahim Mahama is known for his generosity and for assisting those in need directly or financially. Photo credit: @ghkwaku/IG.

