Ghanaian entertainment circles are mourning the sudden passing of Mama Gee, a beloved former contestant of Atinka TV’s popular reality show Di Asa. The news of her death was confirmed by fellow contestant Pandy, who shared an emotional tribute on TikTok.

Mama Gee, whose real name was Gloria Kafui Adom, passed away on Monday, April 28, 2025, after a brief illness. She gained national recognition as the first runner-up in the inaugural season of Di Asa, a show that celebrates plus-size women through dance and cultural expression.

In a heartfelt video, Pandy mourned her colleague, saying, "Aw Mama Gee of Di Asa fame is no more ooo. So mum, I'm not going to see you again, Mama Gee," accompanied by crying emojis.

The news has left fans and fellow contestants devastated. Many took to social media to express their condolences and share memories of Mama Gee's vibrant performances and infectious personality. One fan commented, "She made Atinka TV popular," while another wrote, "She was so lively with vibe."

As of now, Mama Gee's family and Atinka TV have not released official statements regarding her passing. Funeral arrangements and the date for the one-week observation are yet to be announced.

Mama Gee's legacy as a trailblazer in Ghanaian reality television and her contributions to promoting body positivity will not be forgotten. May her soul rest in perfect peace.

Source: YEN.com.gh