Mama Gee: Former Di Asa Contestant Pandy Weeps As She Mourns Her Colleague's Passing
Celebrities

Mama Gee: Former Di Asa Contestant Pandy Weeps As She Mourns Her Colleague's Passing

by  Kofi Owusu 3 min read
  • Pandy, in a social media video, mourned the unfortunate passing of her close friend and colleague from the Di Asa reality show, Mama Gee
  • The former Di Asa contestant broke down in tears as she paid tribute to the late Mama Gee, who passed away on Monday, April 28, 2025
  • Many Ghanaians thronged to the comment section of Pandy's social media post to mourn Mama Gee's untimely passing

Pandy, a former contestant on the hit dancing reality TV show Di Asa, has mourned the unfortunate passing of her close friend and colleague Mama Gee.

Mama Gee, Di Asa, Pandy, Mama Gee and Pandy, Mama Gee dies, Atinka TV
Former Di Asa contestant Pandy weeps as she mourns her colleague Mama Gee's passing. Photo source: @pandydiasafame, @mamagee019
Source: TikTok

In a video shared on her official TikTok page, the former reality TV star was visibly emotional as she struggled to cope with Mama Gee's demise.

In the video, former contestant Pandy, sporting an all-black outfit, broke down in tears as she mourned her close friend's passing.

In the caption of the social media post, she paid her respects to the late Mama Gee, whom she acknowledged as "her mother," stating that she would remain in her heart.

She wrote:

"@mamagee019 Rest well mum. 😭💔🙏🤦‍♀️U will forever be in my heart 💔. It is well."

Mama Gee's untimely passing

Mama Gee, the first runner-up of the maiden edition of the Di Asa reality TV show, sadly passed away on Monday, April 28, 2025.

Mama Gee, Mama Gee dies, Di Asa, Pandy, Di Asa contestants, Ghana
The late former Di Asa reality show contestant, Mama Gee. Photo source: Mama Gee
Source: Facebook

Pandy, who also featured in the show's first season, confirmed the news of the late Di Asa contestant's demise. According to reports, she passed away after a short battle with illness.

The news of Mama Gee's untimely passing left many of her family members, friends, loved ones, and social media fans devastated, with many of them paying tribute and offering their condolences to her family.

Her family or Atinka TV, the Ghanaian media broadcasting station that featured her on the Di Asa show, which celebrates plus-size women through the art of dance, has yet to release a statement on her untimely passing.

Before her passing, Mama Gee had captured the hearts of many Ghanaians with her confidence and bold personality. Her energetic dance displays on the Di Asa show also made her one of the most popular former contestants of the show.

Below is the video of Pandy weeping as she mourned Mama Gee's untimely passing:

Ghanaians mourn Mama Gee's passing

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Abena baby commented:

"Hmmm, we lost a great legend in our family 😭💔."

Amatobbin364 said:

"I couldn't believe it, oooh, so it's true. 🥺🥺🥺 Mama Gee for life 🥰 G for General Rip legend."

Sweetcheeks978 wrote:

"My condolences, dear. May her soul rest in perfect peace."

AkuaSpycy commented:

"Herrh, Mama Gee is gone💔Sad world😭."

Adwoa Nhyira papabi

"May her soul rest in perfect peace 😭🙏."

Oheneba Jude inconsolable after his relative's passing

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Oheneba Jude was inconsolable after the passing of his mother's child.

The social media personality also announced the details concerning the funeral and burial service of his late close relative.

Many Ghanaians, including numerous TikTok personalities, thronged to social media to offer condolences to Oheneba Jude and his family.

Source: YEN.com.gh

