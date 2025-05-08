Prince Boadu, a Ghanaian man who has lived in Germany for 33 years, wants to retire and return home

His early retirement request was denied because his official documents listed his age as 59 instead of 66

He advised Ghanaian youth not to falsify their age when relocating abroad, citing regret at his actions

An elderly Ghanaian man who has lived in Germany for 33 years has taken to social media to express his desire to retire from his job.

The man, known as Prince Boadu, said he feels tired and wishes to return home to Ghana to retire, but was not able to do so yet.

However, he said when he attempted to seek early retirement, it was flatly denied by the company he had worked for over many years in Germany.

"I told them I want to retire, and so they should calculate my pension and give me my pension to go home. I told them that I don't mind even if it's 400 or 300 so that I can go home and rest, but they refused, saying that I'm not yet due for retirement," he said.

Prince Boadu, who is a haulage driver in Germany, explained that he reduced his age by seven years when he relocated abroad to seek greener pastures.

He disclosed that although he was currently listed as 59 on his official documents in Germany, he was actually 66 years old.

The retirement age in Germany, according to Prince Boadu, is 65, meaning that he would be 74 when he is due to retire in the country.

This, he explained, has left him with no option but to continue working until he reaches the official retirement age.

Because of his inability to retire, even though he no longer has the energy to continue working, Prince advised the youth in Ghana to learn from his mistakes and not reduce their age on official documents when the opportunity arises for them to relocate abroad.

"If you are travelling abroad, particularly to Germany and anyone asks you to reduce your age, please don't do it. I was deceived into reducing my age when I first came, in order to get my residency permit," he advised.

Prince Boadu's advice to Ghanaian youth has sparked reactions on social media, with many netizens taking to the comment section to share their views.

@Nanaezze said:

"Good advice my only worry is if this video won't incriminate him in any way."

@papakwesi_jr also said:

"It’s true when you get the chance to do new documents in Europe … increase your age instead of reducing it."

@TesanoCnn commented:

"U don’t need to retire. U can stop working."

Man wants to return home after 44 years

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian ex-patriate who left in 1981 had expressed a desire to return home.

In the video, the elderly man said he had lost contact with his relatives back home and wished to reunite with them.

Social media users who took to the comments section shared varied opinions on the elderly man and his call for help.

