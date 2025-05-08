Otumfuo @75: Asantehene Delights as Queenmother Gives Him a Golden Gift on His Birthday
- Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II beamed with excitement as she received a golden gift from one of his queenmothers
- The gift was to honour the revered King for his exemplary leadership and dedication to ruling the Ashanti Kingdom
- Netizens who saw the video of the queen mother presenting the gift to Otumfuo expressed mixed reactions in the comments section
Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was honoured by one of the queen mothers in the Ashanti Kingdom, during his 75th birthday.
The Asantehene turned 75 on May 6, 2025. To celebrate him, a birthday party was held for him on May 8, 2025. Before the event, he received a beautiful gift from a queenmother.
The beautiful queenmother, who is in charge of Manso Nkwanta, presented a beautiful gift to the revered King.
She confidently marched to the King at a gathering and handed over a box containing a beautiful brooch, which had been carved in the form of a medal.
Reports indicate that the gift was made of gold. The King could not hold back his excitement as he received the gift. He smiled appreciatively as he received the gift from his queenmother.
Another beautiful scene unfolded when the queenmother instructed a servant in the Kingdom to hand over the gifts to one of the Otumfuo's elders.
The young man who accompanied the queenmother to present the gifts knelt before the King with the box. It seems he missed an instruction and nearly exited the scene with the King's gifts.
However, he was then prompted by the Manso Nkwantahemaa to leave the gifts with one of Otumfuo's elders. The incident tickled the King, and he showed his soft side by laughing.
Watch the video below:
Netizens react to Manso Nkwantahemaa's golden gift
Netizens who saw the video of the queenmother giving Otumfuo the gift were impressed. Many in the comments section hailed her for presenting such a gift to the Asantehene.
Others were also charmed by her beauty. Another section commented on how beautiful the King's smile was.
@mrmayne_
Abeg ooo is Nanahemaa single? I’m asking on behalf of a brother🙏
31m ago
1
Reply
Fresh Rich
Tell your friend to come and see me 😂😂😂
28m ago
1
Reply
Hide
Adomba
my uncle behind her🥰🥰🥰 Fomena Gyase hene🥰🥰
43m ago
1
Reply
TheoApea
I love this lady so much, is she single???
37m ago
0
Reply
sama1n
the whole Ghana ebi this Nana Hemaa wey de bee me 🔥
1h ago
16
Reply
View 3 replies
Nana Agyeman
The king was laughing wow so nice
2h ago
7
Reply
View 1 reply
Nana Akosua Benewaah
My beautiful queen 💕
29m ago
0
Reply
dottycode
Manso Nkwantamanhemaa presentation makes the King laugh 🥰🥰🥰😍😍😍
1h ago
9
Reply
Source: YEN.com.gh
