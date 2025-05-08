Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II beamed with excitement as she received a golden gift from one of his queenmothers

The gift was to honour the revered King for his exemplary leadership and dedication to ruling the Ashanti Kingdom

Netizens who saw the video of the queen mother presenting the gift to Otumfuo expressed mixed reactions in the comments section

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was honoured by one of the queen mothers in the Ashanti Kingdom, during his 75th birthday.

The Asantehene turned 75 on May 6, 2025. To celebrate him, a birthday party was held for him on May 8, 2025. Before the event, he received a beautiful gift from a queenmother.

Manso Nkwantahemaa gifts Otumfup a golden medal broach. Image source: Manhyia Palace View

Source: TikTok

The beautiful queenmother, who is in charge of Manso Nkwanta, presented a beautiful gift to the revered King.

She confidently marched to the King at a gathering and handed over a box containing a beautiful brooch, which had been carved in the form of a medal.

Reports indicate that the gift was made of gold. The King could not hold back his excitement as he received the gift. He smiled appreciatively as he received the gift from his queenmother.

Otumfuo turns 75, old photos of him surface. Image source: The Asante Nation

Source: Twitter

Another beautiful scene unfolded when the queenmother instructed a servant in the Kingdom to hand over the gifts to one of the Otumfuo's elders.

The young man who accompanied the queenmother to present the gifts knelt before the King with the box. It seems he missed an instruction and nearly exited the scene with the King's gifts.

However, he was then prompted by the Manso Nkwantahemaa to leave the gifts with one of Otumfuo's elders. The incident tickled the King, and he showed his soft side by laughing.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Manso Nkwantahemaa's golden gift

Netizens who saw the video of the queenmother giving Otumfuo the gift were impressed. Many in the comments section hailed her for presenting such a gift to the Asantehene.

Others were also charmed by her beauty. Another section commented on how beautiful the King's smile was.

@mrmayne_

Abeg ooo is Nanahemaa single? I’m asking on behalf of a brother🙏

31m ago

1

Reply

Fresh Rich

Tell your friend to come and see me 😂😂😂

28m ago

1

Reply

Hide

Adomba

my uncle behind her🥰🥰🥰 Fomena Gyase hene🥰🥰

43m ago

1

Reply

TheoApea

I love this lady so much, is she single???

37m ago

0

Reply

sama1n

the whole Ghana ebi this Nana Hemaa wey de bee me 🔥

1h ago

16

Reply

View 3 replies

Nana Agyeman

The king was laughing wow so nice

2h ago

7

Reply

View 1 reply

Nana Akosua Benewaah

My beautiful queen 💕

29m ago

0

Reply

dottycode

Manso Nkwantamanhemaa presentation makes the King laugh 🥰🥰🥰😍😍😍

1h ago

9

Reply

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh