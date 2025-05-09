Ghanaian broadcaster Okatakyie Afrifa has explained the factors that have influenced the Ghanaian cedi's rise

In a video, he asked the Mahama-led administration to stop taking credit for the development since it has nothing to do with it

Netizens who saw Okatakyie's video expressed mixed reactions as some hailed him while others criticised him

Popular broadcaster, Okatakyie Afrifa, has asked the National Democratic Congress to stop taking credit for the rise in the value of the Ghana cedi.

In a video, he noted that the development has nothing to do with the change of government or any policies implemented by the National Democratic Congress.

He noted that, contrary to that, external factors, including a trade war, have largely contributed to the development.

Okatakyie, baffed that the citizenry is giving credit to President John Dramani Mahama and the NDC, called the public out and asked Ghanaians to stop giving credit to the President.

"They claim the rise in the cedi’s value is due to their interventions but this has nothing to do with Ghana. Donald Trump has instigated a trade war against the Chinese and has imposed levies on those countries," he said.

Ghana's cedi appreciates against the dollar

Ghana has recently seen a significant improvement in the value of its currency, the cedi. Before the 2024 December elections, the value of the cedi stood at about GH¢16 per dollar.

However, the value of the dollar has significantly dropped from that figure to GH¢13.14 per dollar as of the time of filing this report. During an edition of his show, Okatakyie Afrifa explained the development.

"Know that, the dollar is the currency most countries around the world trade with. But now, China no longer exports goods to America due to Trump. And so most people who trade with China no longer convert their currencies to dollars hence the dollar losing its strength. As I speak, it’s not even time for Ghanaians who trade in China to go and purchase their goods so there’s no demand on the dollar," he added.

Okatakyie added that those pushing the narrative that President Mahama has contributed to the rise in the cedi's value are only preparing the minds of Ghanaians for the President's third term.

"They are preparing our minds for Mahama's third term but it wouldn’t work. After your tenure, Mr President, we would thank you and bid you farewell," he said.

