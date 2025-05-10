The student of Adventist Senior High School in Bantama, who was accidentally shot in the eye, has left Ghana for the UK for specialist care

The second-year student of Adventist Senior High School in Bantama, Suzzy Adwoa Pinamang, has arrived in the UK for her medical treatment after a classmate accidentally shot her in the eye.

Suzzy Pinamang is in the UK to receive special care for her eye injury. Photo credit: GHpage TV

In a video on X, she was accompanied by her brother and Rafik Mahama, the special aide to Ghanaian business mogul Ibrahim Mahama.

President John Mahama’s brother, Ibrahim Mahama, is paying for the entire cost of Suzzy Pinamang’s travel and medical treatment.

The second-year student’s plight got the needed attention from Ibrahim Mahama and other Ghanaian politicians after doctors from the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi and Agarwal Eye Hospital in Accra assessed her and recommended that she travel abroad for specialist care.

In a post on X, the Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, indicated that the MP for Bantama, Francis Asenso-Boakye, first brought Suzy’s plight to his attention and requested his intervention as Minister following the accidental gunshot by her classmate.

He appreciated all others who helped to secure Suzzy's visa so she could travel for medical treatment.

Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, facilitated Suzzy Pinamang's travel. Photo credit: S_OkudzetoAblak

“I wish to express profound gratitude to UK High Commissioner, Her Excellency Harriet Thompson, who has been extremely helpful pursuant to my urgent appeal to her on compassionate grounds. It is also in order to convey heartfelt gratitude to Mr. Ibrahim Mahama, who has generously decided to cover the entire cost of Madam Pinamang’s medical treatment in the UK.”

“I have also instructed the Ghana High Commission in the UK to extend special consular privileges when she arrives in the UK,” he added.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians wish Suzzy Pinamang well on her surgery

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Read them below:

@HyperGist_ said:

"Make the brother no run leave his kid sis behind."

@b_klenam wrote:

"In fact, we are rendering our hospitals and doctors useless and wasteful if people cannot access good healthcare in Ghana. Our government officials and prominent people are not receiving healthcare here, but overseas is evidence that we don't have doctors and good health facilities."

@SackBontaleAFC said:

"People will now understand Appiah Stadium. Because when people like this come through for you, all u can do is to hail them."

@MabuzaGH wrote:

"God bless Mr Ibrahim Mahama and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who made it possible for her to fly outside for treatment and the MP for Bantama, who also put in some effort by reaching out to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Wishing her a full and speedy recovery."

@Inspector__ said:

"Imagine being in the UK, your first time abroad and not being able to see anything. Hopefully, she’ll be able to see it all before she returns. Nyame ne Hene."

@TrebleSezn wrote:

"Hopefully, the operation is a success and brings some improvement in her life."

Suzzy Pinamang's relative prays for Ibrahim Mahama

YEN.com.gh reported that a relative who accompanied Suzzy Pinamang to Accra heaped praises on Ibrahim Mahama.

The student travelled from Kumasi to Accra for an assessment of her eyes, which was funded by Ibrahim Mahama.

Her relative prayed for God's blessings for the businessman and philanthropist.

