Suzzy Pinamang has received a major boost in her quest to regain her eyesight

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, announced that visas had been secured for the 16-year-old to be sent to the UK for surgery

The Minister thanked all those who played a key role in ensuring that the Adventist SHS student gets the needed support

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Suzzy Pinamang, a Form 2 student at Adventist Senior High School who suffered an injury while in school, is set to fly to the UK to receive urgent medical attention.

This comes after the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, stated via his X page on Thursday, May 8, that visas had been secured for Suzzy Pinamang and two caregivers who would be accompanying the 16-year-old to the UK for the surgery.

Suzzy Pinamang is set to travel to the UK for eye surgery after securing a visa. Photo credit: @GH Page/Facebook

Source: Facebook

"I am able to announce that the UK visas for Suzy Adwoa Pinamang and two caregivers accompanying her on her medical trip have been secured. I have also instructed the Ghana High Commission in the UK to extend special consular privileges when she arrives in the UK."

In his statement, the Minister commended the MP for Bantama, Hon. Francis Asenso-Boakye, who first brought Suzy’s plight to his attention and requested his intervention.

He also thanked the British High Commissioner, Her Excellency Mrs. Harriet Thompson, as well as business mogul Ibrahim Mahama, who has generously decided to cover the medical expenses for Suzzy’s eye treatment.

"I wish to express profound gratitude to UK High Commissioner, Her Excellency Harriet Thompson, who has been extremely helpful pursuant to my urgent appeal to her on compassionate grounds. May I duly commend the MP for Bantama, Hon. Francis Asenso-Boakye, who first brought Suzy’s plight to my attention and requested my intervention as Foreign Minister, following the accidental gunshot by her classmate. It is also in order to convey heartfelt gratitude to Mr. Ibrahim Mahama, who has generously decided to cover the entire cost of Madam Pinamang’s medical treatment in the UK."

Ibrahim Mahama covers medical bills for Suzzy to undergo surgery. Photo credit: @Photo Credit: @plus1tv/youtube, @mrmahama_enp/x

Source: UGC

Okudzeto Ablakwa concluded his statement by encouraging Suzzy Pinamang not to lose hope despite her current condition.

"This is testament to the fact that we can always achieve great progress when we work together. I wish Suzy Adwoa Pinamang the very best—don’t give up the fight, brave young lady, you are a winner! You know you can always count on the prayers and support of the Ghanaian people."

Full statement below:

Reactions to the news

Social media users who took to the comments of the post expressed delight that Suzzy was getting the help she needed.

@jenkrumahgh reacted:

"So the MP of the area only came to u when Mr Ibrahim had opted to help, what and where has he been all along? They were pledging to build market but can’t help humans. Tupac said this, “ they got money for war but can’t feed the poor.”

@affuldenkyem12 added:

"This world be someway o . Her shine decided to come after she was shot ? Hmm Speedy recovery to her."

@AmenyoWisdomEd1 replied:

"Honourable, please, how is the government working towards harnessing diaspora movements for the country's benefits."

@NIIOBODAI14 added:

"Ghana is working again against baa gbo,"

@jollof_21 added:

"God works in mysterious ways. Maybe it’s through this way that her stars may shine,let’s wait and see what unfolds afterwards."

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh