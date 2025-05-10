Suzzy Pinamang has arrived in the UK for urgent eye treatment after being shot in the eye at school

The brother of the sixteen-year-old who travelled to the UK shared a photo showing that Suzzy Pinamang has been to one of the world's leading eye hospitals

Ghanaians thronged the comment section of the post to wish her well for her surgery and medical care

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

News that Suzzy Adwoa Pinamang, a second-year student at Adventist Senior High School in Bantama, who was mistakenly shot in the eye, has arrived in the UK for her medical treatment has been welcomed by Ghanaians.

Videos circulating on social media, seen by YEN.com.gh on Saturday, May 10, showed the moments the 16-year-old, accompanied by her brother and other individuals, arrived in the UK.

Suzzy Pinamang visits Moorfields Hospital ahead of surgery. Photo credit: @clementkobi/TikTok @GH Page TV/Facebook

Source: UGC

Clement Kobi, brother of the injured student, took to TikTok in the early hours of Saturday morning to provide an update on their trip by sharing a group photo of himself, Suzzy Pinamang, and Rafik Mahama, aide to Ibrahim Mahama, at Moorfields Eye Hospital, a specialist eye care hospital in London.

It is expected that the 16-year-old will undergo surgery in the UK as part of efforts to help her regain her sight.

This major boost comes after business mogul Ibrahim Mahama decided to cover the entire cost of Suzzy Pinamang’s travel and medical treatment.

Suzzy travelled from Kumasi to Accra for an initial medical assessment at the Agarwal Eye Hospital in Accra, after which it was recommended that she travel abroad for specialist care.

Suzzy Pinamang arrives in the UK ahead of surgery. Photo credit: @GH Page/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Government assists Suzzy Pinamang

The Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, on his part, wished Suzzy Pinamang a speedy recovery after announcing that a UK visa had been secured for her to travel to the UK immediately to undergo surgery.

He appreciated all others who helped secure Suzzy's visa so she could travel for medical treatment.

“I wish to express profound gratitude to UK High Commissioner, Her Excellency Harriet Thompson, who has been extremely helpful following my urgent appeal to her on compassionate grounds. It is also important to convey heartfelt gratitude to Mr. Ibrahim Mahama, who has generously decided to cover the entire cost of Madam Pinamang’s medical treatment in the UK.”

“I have also instructed the Ghana High Commission in the UK to extend special consular privileges when she arrives in the UK,” he added.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians wish Suzzy Pinamang a speedy recovery

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video wished Suzzy a speedy recovery:

EDOLF IMPORT indicated:

"She's coming back with her eyes open, she'll see again in Jesus' name."

Selorm’s collection wrote:

"She will definitely come back with her sight."

Akosua_get.rich wrote:

"All the best, girl."

Ohemaa Fresh wrote:

"It shall be well."

Yaw dwarkwaa stated:

"God will do it. She will regain her sight in Jesus' name."

Suzzy Pinamang's relative prays for Ibrahim Mahama

YEN.com.gh reported that a relative of Suzzy Pinamang has expressed gratitude to Ibrahim Mahama.

This comes after Ibrahim Mahama decided to cover the medical expenses of Suzzy Pinamang's eye treatment

Her relative prayed for God's blessings for the businessman and philanthropist.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh