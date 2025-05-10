Suzzy Pinamang: Injured Adventist SHS Student Seen At Moorfields Eye Hospital Ahead Of Her Surgery
- Suzzy Pinamang has arrived in the UK for urgent eye treatment after being shot in the eye at school
- The brother of the sixteen-year-old who travelled to the UK shared a photo showing that Suzzy Pinamang has been to one of the world's leading eye hospitals
- Ghanaians thronged the comment section of the post to wish her well for her surgery and medical care
News that Suzzy Adwoa Pinamang, a second-year student at Adventist Senior High School in Bantama, who was mistakenly shot in the eye, has arrived in the UK for her medical treatment has been welcomed by Ghanaians.
Videos circulating on social media, seen by YEN.com.gh on Saturday, May 10, showed the moments the 16-year-old, accompanied by her brother and other individuals, arrived in the UK.
Clement Kobi, brother of the injured student, took to TikTok in the early hours of Saturday morning to provide an update on their trip by sharing a group photo of himself, Suzzy Pinamang, and Rafik Mahama, aide to Ibrahim Mahama, at Moorfields Eye Hospital, a specialist eye care hospital in London.
It is expected that the 16-year-old will undergo surgery in the UK as part of efforts to help her regain her sight.
This major boost comes after business mogul Ibrahim Mahama decided to cover the entire cost of Suzzy Pinamang’s travel and medical treatment.
Suzzy travelled from Kumasi to Accra for an initial medical assessment at the Agarwal Eye Hospital in Accra, after which it was recommended that she travel abroad for specialist care.
Government assists Suzzy Pinamang
The Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, on his part, wished Suzzy Pinamang a speedy recovery after announcing that a UK visa had been secured for her to travel to the UK immediately to undergo surgery.
He appreciated all others who helped secure Suzzy's visa so she could travel for medical treatment.
“I wish to express profound gratitude to UK High Commissioner, Her Excellency Harriet Thompson, who has been extremely helpful following my urgent appeal to her on compassionate grounds. It is also important to convey heartfelt gratitude to Mr. Ibrahim Mahama, who has generously decided to cover the entire cost of Madam Pinamang’s medical treatment in the UK.”
“I have also instructed the Ghana High Commission in the UK to extend special consular privileges when she arrives in the UK,” he added.
Ghanaians wish Suzzy Pinamang a speedy recovery
Social media users who took to the comment section of the video wished Suzzy a speedy recovery:
Suzzy Pinamang's relative prays for Ibrahim Mahama
YEN.com.gh reported that a relative of Suzzy Pinamang has expressed gratitude to Ibrahim Mahama.
This comes after Ibrahim Mahama decided to cover the medical expenses of Suzzy Pinamang's eye treatment
Her relative prayed for God's blessings for the businessman and philanthropist.
Source: YEN.com.gh
