A US court has reduced the defamation damages awarded against Kennedy Agyapong from $18 million to $500

A staunch supporter, Ojaley, has pledged to pay the reduced amount to investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas

Ojaley displayed GH¢19,000 in cash, stating it was more than enough to settle the damages on behalf of Agyapong

A staunch supporter of Ghanaian politician Kennedy Agyapong has offered to pay the defamation damages awarded against him in a case involving investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

This comes after a US court granted Kennedy Agyapong’s motion for remittitur, reducing the $18 million damages awarded against him in an earlier ruling to $500.

In a video circulating on social media, the man, identified as Ojaley, pleaded with Kennedy Agyapong to allow him to pay the money to Anas.

To prove his capability and readiness to pay the money, Ojaley displayed bundles of cash made up of GH¢200 and GH¢100 notes.

He suggested the $500 defamation fine awarded in favour of the investigative journalist was not substantial.

According to Ojaley, the money he displayed amounted to GH¢19,000, adding that he could easily pay the money for Kennedy Agyapong.

At the prevailing exchange rate, $500 is equivalent to GH¢6,362.19. This means the money showcased by Ojaley is nearly three times the damages awarded to Anas.

"Kennedy Agyapong should not bother himself. I can easily pay the money for him. This is GH¢19,000. I will pay the money for Ken," he said.

US jury finds Kennedy Agyapong guilty

A few weeks ago, a US jury found Kennedy Agyapong, the former Member of Parliament for Assin Central, guilty of maliciously defaming the reputation of Anas.

As a result, the jury initially awarded $18 million in damages in favour of the ace investigative journalist.

Following this, the former Ghanaian legislator filed a motion for remittitur, asking the judge to reduce the amount awarded against him.

At the hearing of the motion, the trial judge granted Agyapong’s request, reducing the damages awarded against him to $500.

Ojaley's offer to Ken's debt sparks reactions

Ojaley's offer to pay Kennedy Agyapong's defamation fine has sparked reactions on social media.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@PromzyKingston said:

"Why didn't he cover it when it was still $18M. Lmao."

@HR_Socialite also commented:

"I didn't know the fine worried people like this. I see."

@awuniba0553 also commented:

"This will not wash Ken to become a presidential aspirant, Ghanaians already know his character."

@EAhorl wrote:

"Why didn't he initially opt to cover the $18mill?"

Kennedy Agyapong Teases Anas

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Kennedy Agyapong rejoiced after a US court released its judgment in the defamation case against him by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

In a video, the former MP was captured celebrating the victory with his supporters in a hotel.

Many Ghanaians who came across the video thronged the comment sections to share their views.

