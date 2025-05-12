US Court Reduces Anas' $18M Defamation Charges Against Ken Agyapong to $500

A US court has significantly reduced the $18 million damages award to Ghanaian investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas against Kennedy Agyapong, lowering it to $500.

This follows a motion for remittitur filed by Mr Agyapong, the former Member of Parliament for Assin Central. In the motion, he asked the trial judge to reduce the jury’s initial award, thereby indirectly admitting to maliciously defaming Anas.

A few weeks ago, an American jury found Kennedy Agyapong guilty of maliciously defaming the reputation of Anas.

Consequently, the jury initially awarded $18 million in damages in favour of the ace investigative journalist.

Following this, Kennedy Agyapong filed a motion for remittitur, asking the judge to reduce the amount awarded against him.

At the hearing of the motion, the trial judge granted Mr Agyapong’s appeal to reduced the damages awarded against him.

According to the judge, while Mr Agyapong had indeed defamed Anas, the damages awarded by the jury were considered excessive.

Reacting to the ruling, Anas reiterated that his pursuit of the case was never about the money but a fight for truth and justice. He stated, “Our victory is in the judgement and not the award.”

He further noted that not a single allegation made against him was proven in court, despite Mr Agyapong having a full opportunity to defend his claims.

Anas emphasised his continued commitment to fighting corruption, vowing to "name, shame, and jail" where necessary.

