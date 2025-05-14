Captain Caesar has called on the NDC for help after he was thrown out of his house by his partner in the UK

He recounted the massive support he gave the new ruling party in the bid for them to win the 2024 election

Ghanaians who commented on the trending video shared their thoughts on Captain Caesar and his ordeal

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Captain Caesar, who was thrown out of his house in the UK by his white partner, has expressed disappointment in the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).

A video sighted on TikTok showed the a Ghanaian content creator looking visibly displeased, sharing his frustrations at the ruling party for ignoring his plight.

Captain Caesar appeals to the NDC to come to his aid, expressing disappointment in the party. Photo credit: @captainn_caesar/TikTok, @NJOAgyemang/X

Source: UGC

He urged the leadership of the party not to forget how he used his platform to promote the party and also campaigned for them during the 2024 elections.

"Looking at my current condition and situation, is it the case that the NDC has not seen my situation, which has been trending, so they come to my aid? Look at the campaign I did, the things I did to support the NDC, the noise I made to support the party."

The outspoken commentator bemoaned that ever since news went out that his partner had kicked him out of their house, no NDC stalwarts had called him.

Captain Caesar opens up on his situation after his obroni partner threw him out of the house in the UK. Photo credit: @captainn_caesar/TikTok

Source: Facebook

In the same clip, Captain Caesar pleaded with the ruling party to remember him in his time of difficulty.

"Yesterday, I slept behind this container. If I show you where I slept, you will be surprised. Since the issue went viral, it would have been better if a bigwig in the party had called to find out about my situation. NDC leaders, if you heard that the Captain's partner had sacked him, please - I need help. I need help, and I am not playing. This is serious."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Captain Caesar's appeal to NDC

Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the video have prayed that the NDC would come to his support.

Patricia Dafeamekpor wrote:

"Bro, don't feel guilty. It's part of life, it will soon be over. It's a stepping stone and a guide. It is not the end of your life, it's just a lesson. You will be just fine."

Naa Torshie TV replied:

"Please come home wai and let’s build Ghana together wai."

kenyahmorrison58 opined:

"Call Bishop Kwabena Boakye Asiamah Ajagurajah and beg him for all the insults, okay? Everything will be alright again, okay?"

MASTER OBESE added:

"Bro, don't lose hope. Things will turn up, everything will change. It's part of life. May God be with you."

Yaw Dwarkwaa replied:

"Ibrahim Mahama must come to his aid."

Captain Caesar mourns Adwenepahene

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Captain Caesar mourning the death of his fellow content creator, Adwenepahene.

The Ghanaian TikToker, who based in the UK, opened up about how his late colleague helped him relocate abroad.

Amid tears, Captain Caesar expressed his condolences to Adwenepahene's family and friends, shared his sorrow.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh