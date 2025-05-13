Suzzy Pinamang has broken her silence for the first time since arriving in the UK for urgent eye treatment

The 16-year-old called on Ghanaians to remember her in prayer as she prepares to begin treatment for her condition

Many Ghanaians filled the comment section of the post to wish her well ahead of her surgery and medical care

Suzzy Adwoa Pinamang, a second-year student at Adventist Senior High School in Bantama, spoke publicly for the first time following her arrival in the UK for treatment.

In a video that has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @officialcoded44, Suzzy and her brother Clement Kobi appeared in a TikTok live session where they shared updates about their journey and next steps.

Suzzy Pinamang breaks his silence after arriving in the UK. Photo credit: @GH weekend/Instagram

During the session, Suzzy Pinamang emotionally appealed to the public to remember her in prayers.

"I am pleading with you. I need your prayers so that what I am going to embark on, what I want to do, will be successful.When my surgery succeeds, I will not be ungrateful. I will show appreciation."

Her brother, on his part, echoed Suzzy’s sentiments and also called on the Ghanaian public for their support and prayers.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 10,000 likes and 2,000 comments.

Suzzy Pinamang arrives in the UK for medical treatment. Photo credit: @clementkobi

Reactions to Suzzy Pinamang's eye treatment

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared prayers for the 16-year-old, wishing her a speedy recovery.

Adwoa Carta reacted:

"Pray to your God. Get off social media for now, though through it you got help. God already sent you Mr. Ibrahim. He has started and He will finish. Those who have you in their heart will remember you in prayers. Get off social media. This social media interaction is unnecessary..."

Pomaah PAPA wrote:

"Makeup koraa tumi ma nipa yɛ kama na Awurade. Everything is done successfully already."

Nana Owusu said:

"The Lord says I should tell you, this one is not certain, but the next one, you shall gain your sight back! He says stay away from bad friends after this... love God more than the world."

Star Boy added:

"OK my sister, don’t worry. They will go and pray for you. Everybody will pray for you, so relax and stay positive, OK? Don’t be afraid, please."

Sarah opined:

"May God be with you, and I hope everything will be successful for you. God will control everything. Amen."

Likee hails Ibrahim Mahama

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that popular Kumawood actor and skitmaker Dr Likee celebrated Ibrahim Mahama for covering the medical bills of Suzzy Pinamang.

Speaking in an interview a recent interview, the comic actor praised the brother of the President for reaching out to Suzzy’s family and funding the young girl’s eye surgery.

Likee added that Ibrahim Mahama deserved a statue for helping the 16-year-old and many others who have faced significant challenges in their lives over the years.

