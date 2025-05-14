UK-based Ghanaian TikToker, who was recently thrown out of his house by his wife, has given an update on his situation

In a TikTok post, he shared a video of a container where he spent the night and begged Ghanaians to come to his aid

Netizens who saw the post were heartbroken and expressed mixed reactions in the comments section

UK-Ghanaian-based TikTok Star, Captain Caesar, has provided an update on his situation after his wife kicked him out of his house.

In a video, he made a public appeal to friends, loved ones, fans and even his enemies to come to his aid with financial support.

He claims he's currently homeless and needs about 800 pounds, an equivalent of GH¢13,300, to get accommodation in the UK.

The TikTok sensation shared a video of a container where he claimed he's been spending the night after his wife threw him out.

Captain Caesar's wife sacks him

Captain Caesar has been trending for the past few days after he unveiled that he had been thrown out of his house by his wife.

He explained that his wife decided after he failed to assist with house chores. In a TikTok video, the outspoken social commentator said it all started when he posted a photo of his mother on social media, on Mother's Day, a move which was questioned by his obroni partner.

Watch the video of Captain Caesar speaking about his homeless situation below:

The next day, his partner, while leaving for work, instructed him to wash the dishes immediately. He failed to comply and went on TikTok Live.

Captain noted that while he was on TikTok Live sharing his views on the trending saga involving Sammy Gyamfi and Agradaa, he received a call from his aggrieved partner, scolding him for not following her instructions and asking him to pack out of the house.

Her mother also called, telling him to adhere to what her daughter had said, especially after she threatened to get the police involved, he said.

Watch the video below:

Captain Caesar begs Ajagurajah for support

Captain Caesar has launched a social media appeal for support after his wife kicked him out of the house.

He's reached out to his fans, social media followers and even his arch rivals on TikTok to come to his aid with support. The UK-based Ghanaian, who seemed frustrated about the whole incident, recorded a video, begging the Ghanaian spiritual leader, Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, popularly known as Ajagurajah, to come to his aid with financial support.

His plea has touched the hearts of many TikTokers who have sympathised with him. Bishop Kwabena Asiamah has also vowed to support him with GH¢10,000.

