Ajagurajah has earned the admiration of many after he responded to an appeal Captain Caesar made

He said he had been touched by the humility of Captain Caesar and was hence going to gift him money to lodge at a hotel

Social media users who reacted to the video have shared varied opinions on the disclosure made by Ajagurajah

Bishop Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, the leader of Universal Spiritual Outreach, popularly known as Ajagurajah, has jumped to the aid of Captain Caesar, a Ghanaian TikToker based in the UK.

This comes after Captain Caesar took to social media to plead with Ajagurajah to come to his aid financially after his partner threw him out of her house for disobeying her instructions.

Ajagurajah decides to give money to Captain Caesar to lodge at a hotel. Photo credit: @ajagurajah12/TikTok, @captaincaesar/TikTok

Reacting to the distress call, Ajagurajah, in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, said he was going to help the content creator because he also has children.

"I dislike you, but I have kids. So if you have shown humility by mentioning my name for help, I will donate 500 pounds to you."

"If you know someone in Ghana who can collect the money on your behalf, 500 pounds is like GH₵8,000, but I will give you GH₵10,000 so it can be sent to you to lodge at the hotel."

Ajagurajah stated that his benevolent act towards Captain Caesar should not be misconstrued to mean he is on talking terms with him.

"This act does not mean I have no issues with you it does not mean I admire you. neither that does not mean when we meet, you and I will laugh together. Your decision to exhibit humility and seek my help is why I am doing this, but it does not mean I admire you."

Captain Caesar opens up on his struggles after his obroni partner kicked him out of her house. Photo credit: @captaincaesar/TikTok

Captain Caesar thanks Ajagurajah

Captain Caesar, in a new video on TikTok, confirmed that he had received the amount promised by Ajagurajah.

He then thanked the spiritualist for his kind gesture and pleaded for forgiveness for certain insulting remarks he had made about him in the past.

This sad twist comes after Captain Caesar cried out, saying that finding a place to sleep had become a problem after his obroni partner sent him packing out of her house.

At the time of writing this report, the video had raked in over 20,000 likes and 1,400 comments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Captain Caesar’s heartbreak story

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video showered praises on Ajagurajah for his benevolent gesture.

Hope stated:

"This man is really teaching me a lot about life... You can dislike someone and still help them from afar. Wow, nice lesson. God bless you, Man of God."

Luckydiamond replied:

"Daz alll, you are frank papa. If he takes that money paa deɛ, then he has increased his curses to a trillion."

Akyaa reacted:

"Papa, Angel Ajagurajah will forever bless you and keep you safe. But one question, where is mine? I’m hungry, hunger will finish me."

Angelz Mckingz added:

Mummies daughter:

"Aww, God bless you Ajagurajah Powers. God, please locate me with my helper."

Dr. Basit Yourda added:

"You are very kind. Thank you so much, my mentor. I’m really learning from you every day."

Ajagurajah gifts money to the artist

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ajagurajah gifted a young female pencil artist with GH₵2,000.

This was after the talented artist, identified as Efya CJ, visited his residence to present a beautiful portrait of him.

The leader of the Ajagurajah Movement was heard showering praises on the young pencil artist as he handed over the money to her.

