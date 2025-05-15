Dumsor: ECG Releases New Schedule for Maintenance Power Cuts in Parts of Accra

Some parts of Accra will experience power cuts on Sunday, May 28, 2025, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has warned

In a statement informing the public about the development, ECG explained that the power cuts will enable Gridco to embark on maintenance works

ECG has asked the general public to take note and prepare accordingly for the planned power outages to hit parts of the country

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Electricity Company of Ghana has warned residents in some parts of the Greater Accra region to brace for an upcoming power cut.

In a schedule sighted by Yen.com.gh, the electric company said areas including Mallam, Dansoman, etc., will be taken off the national grid on May 28, 2025, for maintenance, from 9:00 Am to 4:00 PM.

ECG warns of power outages in Dansoman, other parts of Accra. Stock image posed by model.

Source: Getty Images

ECG in a statement explained that this move is to enable GridCo to undertake maintenance works at the Mallam Bulk Supply Point.

"GridCo will undertake planned maintenance works at Mallam Bulk Supply Point to improve service delivery," ECG said in its statement.

Other areas which will be affected by the exercise are Awoshie, Odorkor, Sowutuom, Santa Maria, Gbawe, Weija, Tabora, Sakaman, Darkuman, Kwashieman, Ablekuma, Tabora, and Joma.

Additionally, Anyaa, Bortianor, McCarthy Hills, Mandela, Sunda Industries, Tuba, Dunkonaa, Manhian, Gbawe, West Hills Mall, and Oblogo will also experience power cuts. ECG in the statement apologised to its customers for any inconvenience caused.

ECG announces power cuts in Accra and Tema

This is the second notice that ECG has dropped in a week. In a recent notice, ECG announced a planned power cut on May 13 and 14, 2025.

On Tuesday, May 13, the affected areas in Greater Accra will be Pokuase Pharmacy, Ayawaso Station, Nii Ayii, Odumase, Amanfrom, Nsakina, Kotoku Papase, Papase Soldier Line, SCC, Old Barrier, Bortianor, Choice, Tseaddo, Oyibi and their surrounding communities.

In the Tema Region on May 13, residents in Jomef, Vodafone, Community 9 Market, Vienna City, Community 18, Devtraco, Koi Larbi, Adotey, City Escape, Miotso, Ghanaman Soccer Academy, Fish Feed, Noble Estates, Prampram Township, Kpoi Ete, Oasis, Oman and neighbouring areas will also experience a disruption in power supply.

For Greater Accra on May 14, power will go off in Abeka, Tesano Park, Santana Market, Ofankor Franko, Haatso, Achimota and nearby areas from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh