The Ga Traditional Council Task Force stormed a church and seized their equipment after it was alleged that they had violated the rule on noise-making

A female church member shared the video on social media, and in her account, she said she was confused whether using a microphone defied the ban

Many people took to social media to share their views on the incident that took place at the church on Sunday, May 18, 2025

The Ga Traditional Council Task Force has allegedly seized the musical instruments of a church in Accra for violating the ban on noise-making.

Task Force seizes church instruments

This comes after the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) announced an annual ban on drumming and noise-making in the capital, effective from May 12 to June 12, 2025.

In a statement signed and dated May 9, 2025, the AMA noted that the directive aligns with the Ga Traditional Council's observance of Nmaa Dumɔ and is intended to uphold peace, harmony, and respect for cultural traditions.

Unfortunately for a church in Accra, they had to bear the consequences of defying the ban as members of the Ga Traditional Council Task Force stormed the church to seize their speakers, microphones and other musical instruments.

In a video posted on Sunday, May 18, 2025, by a lady who is a church member, she expressed disappointment in the actions of the Task Force.

She noted that the church was not playing any songs through the speakers but was only using the microphone to conduct church proceedings.

She questioned how the church was supposed to conduct service in a large auditorium without the use of a microphone.

Reactions to the noise-ban violation by a church

Below are the reactions of social media users to the trending video of the Ga Traditional Council Task Force storming a church for defying the regulations on noise-making:

@OseiL2894 said:

"Let’s respect our culture and stop this hypocrisy. A statement was released about noise so why?"

@OfficialBigkay said:

"Not trying to discriminate but chalee these traditions still dey? 😹"

@GhanaSocialUni said:

"Why fighters no dey the church? Where the men dey? Herh Charley .. hmmmm"

@p_99gods said:

"Back in the day you fry fish sef them fit stop you."

@purpos_efully said:

"Just follow simple rules…chale. Hmmm."

@lezcanotech said:

"There’s a banned on noise-making on all sorts of instruments 🎷 that produces noise. Period! You can’t come onto our land and decide to disobey our traditions here!"

