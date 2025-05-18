Rev Dr Evangelist Mama Pat, popularly called Agradaa, spoke about the level of anointing she carries with her congregants

The Ghanaian televangelist said she carries the grace to cause anybody she commands to give her money

Social media users who watched the video shared their varied thoughts on the matter in the comment section

Controversial Ghanaian televangelist, Rev Dr Evangelist Mama Pat, popularly called Agradaa, said she carries some anointing that allows her to command money from anybody.

Agradaa said people who also want to enjoy such grace must come to her church so they can receive the anointing.

In a video on X, Agradaa said she carried power and grace. She said that the lucky soap and oil in the church is potent.

“I have always told you that I carry power and I carry grace. In this house of God, He has gifted us with some things. He has blessed us with lucky soap. I bathe with it. God has given us lucky oil and spiritual gifts, which I use.”

“If you want anybody to connect with you. For example, if you ask the person for money, he or she would give you everything in their account, just come to Heavenway Champion,” she added.

She further stated that people should not follow pastors who do not have tangible evidence of the miracles they can perform, but should come to her.

Agradaa argued that the Chief Executive of Ghana Gold Board, Sammy Gyamfi, to show the power operating in her ministry.

“If someone claims to have power, the power must work for him or her. If you claim to heal the sick, heal your sickness first. God used Sammy Gyamfi so that others can testify that there is power in this church. There is anointing in this church.”

“If your husband doesn’t give you money, come to Heavenway Champion Ministry. The lucky oil is working,” Agradaa added.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians criticise Agradaa

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@madison_ben5 said:

“Agradaa has not changed, she just moved from the traditional sense of scamming to the Jesus sense of scam. I don’t blame such people because the black man naturally falls for such scams easily. Our brains can’t see the true light fromthe darkness. We are gullible and think every problem is spiritual. Don’t be surprised. A bunch of ignorant and lazy minds will go to her for the oil. That’s who we are everywhere in the world.”

@Mosesayaabaasua wrote:

“That be why na we Dey bash @SammyGyamfi_ yamfi_ oooo. See this con woman and trickster. It just wasn’t right for him to associate himself with such a person.”

@Nanaezze said:

“Her Mind games be on point. Agradaa for a reason. But the fools who follow her are my problem.”

@wtflaboy wrote:

“I will never talk to my mom if she goes to this church.”

@AnsongAsamoah said:

“Concert! Nothing dey pain me pass the niga he dey back dey talk, "bo wo nsem ma asem no"

@Aban_Papa wrote:

“Another way to cash out 😂. This woman is living with her right brain paoo.”

@takesyour_3 said:

“This is not the gospel.”

Agradaa to return Sammy Gyamfi's dollars

YEN.com.gh reported that Agradaa promised to give back the dollar gift she received from Sammy Gyamfi following the controversy surrounding it.

The televangelist said she would add her money to the $800 and return it to Sammy Gyamfi to avoid more drama from Ghanaians.

Agradaa added that she would record herself giving the money to Sammy Gyamfi to show Ghanaians she kept her word.

