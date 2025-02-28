Ghanaian preacher, Bishop Bonegas has opened up about his failed marriage and the events that led to it.

In a video, the renowned preacher noted that he had been divorced for ten years. Speaking to Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix, he noted that he married his former wife at an early stage of their relationship.

According to him, they were barely six months into the relationship when he married her. As a result, they did not know much about each other.

He explained that his pastoral work largely influenced that decision. However, the marriage did not last. It collapsed in 2015.

Bishop Bonegas stated that his former wife dragged him to court to demand half of his properties when they split. He further stated he learnt a lot from his divorce.

