Bishop Bonegas Opens Up About His 10-Year-Old Divorce: "My Wife Wanted Half Of My Properties"
Ghanaian preacher, Bishop Bonegas has opened up about his failed marriage and the events that led to it.
In a video, the renowned preacher noted that he had been divorced for ten years. Speaking to Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix, he noted that he married his former wife at an early stage of their relationship.
According to him, they were barely six months into the relationship when he married her. As a result, they did not know much about each other.
He explained that his pastoral work largely influenced that decision. However, the marriage did not last. It collapsed in 2015.
Bishop Bonegas stated that his former wife dragged him to court to demand half of his properties when they split. He further stated he learnt a lot from his divorce.
Watch the video below:
He made the remarks in an interview with Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix.
he married her in less than six months without knowing her actual personality
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh