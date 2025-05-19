Kwadwo Sheldon has heavily descended on the Madina MP, Francis Xavier Sosu, following the latter's response to the recent floods in Accra

Mr Sosu shared a flyer of NADMO asking citizens who were affected by the floods to call for support

The post infuriated Kwadwo Sheldon, who responded in an X post with a message to the legislator

Madina MP, Francis Xavier Sosu, has tasted the wrath of Kwadwo Sheldon after Sunday's torrential rains.

Many parts of Accra, including Madina, Pantang, Lakeside, Okponlo and others got flooded after the heavy rains.

Kwadwo Sheldon was also affected by the floods. He shared a video of his estate, which was affected by the rains. The whole building was submerged in water, in the video he shared on social media.

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) shared a flyer urging citizens who were affected by the floods to reach out for support.

Madina MP responds to rain

The Madina MP, Francis Xavier Sosu, who represents people residing in parts of the affected areas in Parliament also tried to offer some help to victims of the floods.

In an X post, he shared NADMO's flyer asking the flood victims to reach out. His post infuriated Kwadwo Sheldon, who reposted and sent a caution to the MP.

"You di3 we go get your time.. we will definitely get your time!! Keep posting useless flyers!!" Sheldon wrote on X.

Shatta Wale offers to help Sheldon but he declines

After Kwadwo Sheldon's post showing the damage of Sunday's rains to his apartment, he's received offers from some concerned citizens including popular Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale.

The renowned artiste asked Sheldon to reach out in case he needed any support, but Shatta's kindness was taken wrongly as Sheldon heavily descended on him and asked him to invest the money in taking care of his mother.

We Dey here wey your old girl come dey chat say she no get place sleep but you dey want to help who? GTFOH!" he wrote.

