A video of a mechanic sharing his dejection following the heavy downpour experienced in parts of the country on Sunday, May 18, destroying his shop, has gone viral online

In an interview, he lamented that many cars belonging to his customers were swept away after hours of intense rainfall

Social media users who saw the video sympathised with the mechanic and shared words of encouragement amid the predicament that had befallen him

A Ghanaian mechanic has left many people feeling sad after he opened up on the havoc caused by last Sunday's intense rainfall.

This comes after torrential rain, which lasted over three hours, destroyed his shop and swept away more than five cars.

A mechanic laments after floodwaters swept away five cars belonging to clients on Sunday, May 18, 2025. Photo credit: @mc_nanaday/TikTok

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of MC Nana Day, the distraught mechanic, who identified himself as Yakubu, said the remaining cars, numbering about seven, in his shop also submerged in water.

When asked what he plans to tell his customers whose cars had been swept away, as well as those whose vehicles were damaged, Yakubu confessed that he had no better explanation and hence was relying on God's intervention.

“Looking at this situation, unless God intervenes, look at the havoc caused by the rainfall, it will be difficult for us to salvage what is left. We need the water to recede before I can bring in a forklift to remove the cars still in the water. I don’t know what the car owners will do to me. I leave everything to God. Standing here right now, I even have heartache.”

Yakubu, who lives near his mechanic shop, further added that the intense rainfall also wreaked havoc in his home, leading to a loss of property.

He appealed to well-meaning Ghanaians to come to his aid in his time of difficulty.

The heavy downpour on Sunday, May 18, 2025, led to severe flooding in several parts of the capital city, Greater Accra.

Ghanaians wade through flood waters to safer areas after torrential rains pounded Accra leading to the destruction of properties. Photo credit: @Getty Images

Areas that were negatively impacted by the floods included the Ofankor Barrier stretch of the N1 Highway in Accra, Lakeside Estate, Mile 7 Roundabout, Redco Flats, Madina, and parts of the Adenta–Dodowa Road, among others.

In some areas, traffic was diverted, while others waited in their cars for the rain to stop.

Reactions after man loses mechanic shop following heavy rains

Netizens who reacted to the video consoled the mechanic on this unfortunate ordeal.

I am Hamilton, replied:

“This is a natural disaster; there is nothing the owner can do.”

CJ stated:

“In my experience with an insurance company, it’s unlikely the car owners can claim damages even if they have 100% comprehensive coverage. Every workshop should be insured so that, in such cases, the shop owner can file the claim on the owners’ behalf. Unless the car owners lie that the car wasn’t at the shop, there’s little they can do. I have been there before; it’s pretty sad.”

Theodorakludje stated:

“Tell them exactly what you’re telling us.”

Taylor stated:

“Please don’t mind that mechanic. We’ve been warning him not to park cars over there because that place is prone to flooding, and he has been working on that road.”

Food vendor loses kiosk to floods

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a food vendor had lost her source of income after floodwaters carried her kiosk away.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the small kiosk was spotted floating on water after it rained for hours in some parts of the country on Sunday, May 18, 2025.

Ghanaians who reacted to the video sympathised with the food vendor.

