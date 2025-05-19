A video of Tabitha Ayillah sharing her views on the heavy downpour has triggered reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

This comes after she criticised the Anti-Flood Taskforce chairman, Stan Dogbe, and the Defence Minister for the lack of empathy shown in the aftermath of the Accra floods.

Ghanaians who reacted in the comments section of the video have shared opinions on Tabitha Ayillah’s remarks

A member of the New Patriotic Party, Tabitha Ayillah, singled out the Deputy Chief of Staff Stan Dogbe for criticism in the wake of the heavy downpour in Accra on Sunday, May 18.

Appearing as a panellist on Good Morning Ghana on Metro TV, Tabitha Ayillah, in her submission, expressed unhappiness over the lack of empathy shown by the chairman of the Anti-Flood Taskforce.

Tabitha Ayillah's calls out Stan Dogbe over Accra floods in trending video. Photo credit: @Ghana Morning Ghana/Facebook, @Stan Dogbe/Facebook

Tabitha said that instead of Stan Dogbe to address the perennial flooding situation in Accra he was rather was commenting on football-related matters.

Her reaction is on the background Facebook post, Stan Dogbe made on Saturday May 17 about the FA Cup finals involving Manchester City and Crystal Palace.

“It is unfortunate that you vote for a government that you think will come and help you, but then you still have to put your trust and hopes in nature to have its course with you. The sitting President had so much to say; if you go through his Facebook wall, he actually even had solutions to the issues."

Heavy downpour in Accra leads to severe flooding. Photo credit: @Getty Images

“The question is, where is the empathy from people that should be concerned about the livelihood of Ghanaians? I am saying this because the head of the Anti-Flood Committee, Mr Stan Dogbe, and Mr Omane Boamah, who is also the Minister of Defence, were on social media talking about football when people did not have places to sleep; people were virtually trying to get to their homes after going out, probably to go to church and to the marketplaces, and you have these sensitive people in this administration talking about football on their social media handles,” she lamented.

Reactions to Tabitha Ayillah's accusations

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video disagreed with Tabitha on the flooding issue.

David Bone reacted:

"It is so funny how the NPP is now trying to show care. When Ghanaians were crying for the NPP to fix problems, they told them to fix their lives."

Sammy Danku and Friends added:

"If your government had solved all these issues, we would have been somewhere by now."

Peter Afram opined:

"Why do you guys bring toddlers to your show to insult the intelligence of Ghanaians? Akufo-Addo travelled out of the country in similar situations and even insulted the people of the Volta region."

Three confirmed dead in Accra floods

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that three people have been reported dead following the massive flooding on May 18.

Among the persons who died was a four-year-old girl at Nanakrom and a gentleman around New Legon.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Adentan Municipal Assembly, Ella Esiman Nongo, confirmed this during an interview with Citi FM.

