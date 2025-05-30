Spare parts dealer, Kwaku Marfo, has praised President Mahama’s management of Ghana’s economy

The Ghanaian cedi has been ranked the world’s best-performing currency by Bloomberg, boosting traders who rely on foreign exchange

Marfo likened Mahama’s leadership favourably to former President Kufuor’s era and criticises the previous NPP administration

A spare parts dealer at Kumasi Magazine has celebrated Ghana's President, John Dramani Mahama, for his administration's management of the economy thus far.

Speaking on Kumasi-based Hello FM, the spare parts dealer, Kwaku Marfo, said President Mahama has been exceptional since assuming office on 7 January 2025, proving beyond reasonable doubt that he has what it takes to move the country forward.

Kwaku Marfo's praise comes in the wake of the Ghanaian cedi's appreciation against major trading currencies.

The cedi has been ranked as the best-performing currency in the world by Bloomberg, the leading global finance and business news portal.

This, according to Mr Marfo, is welcome news for traders in the country, particularly those who rely on foreign exchange to import their goods.

Beaming with excitement, the Kumasi Magazine spare parts dealer consequently composed a lovely song for President Mahama, praising him for the cedi's surge.

While singing the song, Mr Marfo likened Mr Mahama's administration to former President John Agyekum Kufuor's government, which he claimed was a good time for traders in Ghana.

"John Dramani Mahama has proven that he's a good listener and he has taken former President Kufuor's advice. President Kufuor's era was a good moment for traders in Ghana because the dollar was stable," he said.

Mr Marfo further stated that he was part of the spare parts dealers who criticised President Mahama in the past, during his first stint as head of state from 2013 to 2016.

He said they contributed money to help the New Patriotic Party (NPP) win the 2016 elections.

However, after winning the elections, the NPP administration led by former President Akufo-Addo failed to stabilise the local currency, a situation that adversely affected their businesses.

"We supported Nana Addo’s campaign with our money because he criticised President Mahama and Atta Mills for letting the dollar reach GH¢4. We believed he would do better, but under his leadership, the dollar lost control and went up without stopping," he said.

Ghanaians join Mr Marfo in praising Mahama

Some Ghanaians who came across Mr Marfo's video thronged the comment section to praise President Mahama as well.

@Gomina Osman said:

"Praises be onto God,JM and all his appointees for a great job done."

@Kwa-sam K. Samuel also said:

"Showing gratitude is godly. God bless John Dramani Mahama."

@Adu Gyamfi Brobbey commented:

"When the fundamentals are strong,the exchange rate will extol you. #Aban Papa Aba."

Ghanaian man composes a song Ato Forson

In a related development, YEN.com.gh a Ghanaian man praised Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson with a song for helping revive the economy.

Ghana's economy has experienced a major rebound since Dr Forson assumed office as Finance Minister, and Saeed Aminu believes this should be praised.

The cedi appreciated steadily in 2025, inflation declined, and food and fuel prices dropped.

