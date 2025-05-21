A video of the Accra Mayor’s encounter with an official of the Urban Roads Department during the recent decongestion exercise in Accra has gone viral

He confronted an Urban Roads official at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly over the state of a parking lot during an inspection

Social-media users took to the comments section of the clip to share their reactions

The Mayor of Accra, Hon. Michael Kpakpo Allotey trending after his encounter with an Urban Roads official went viral.

A video which has gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok showed the Accra Mayor questioning the official of the Urban Roads regarding the state of the parking lot he inspected.

New Accra Mayor confronts urban roads official over the performance of his work. Photo credit: @GNA/X, @Akwasi Bugatti

Michael Kpakpo Allotey expressed displeasure at the current state of the parking lot and chided the official for the mess.

He warned that he did not want to see cars parked there the next day.

“I want, from tomorrow, no one to park cars here again, you know me. Because if you are parking cars here, you have to fix the place; you’re collecting money and spending money without fixing the place.

"Listen to me, what I am telling you, I don’t make promises lightly; I am very serious; I don’t want to see one single car parked here, because you park, you take money, right? If you don’t give the money to AMA, you must fix the place.”

The Urban Roads' official attempt to justify the current state of the lot was rebuffed by the Accra Mayor.

“My brother, you have been taking money; I live in Swanlake, don’t preach to me. You know why I have called management here: you’ll come and lie to me, and I don’t want it. I don’t want anybody to lie to me. I will come back tomorrow; we are having an operation, and we are not done. I don’t want to see a single car here.

The new Mayor of Accra leads the decongestion exercise in the Central Business District. Photo credit: @AMA/Facebook

Before he left, he questioned the official on why he opted to remain in the office instead of joining his colleagues during the decongestion exercise.

At the time of writing the report, the video had racked up over 2,000 likes and 300 comments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the Mayor's action

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared various opinions on the actions of the Mayor

Tricia reacted:

“This means they can falsify trades to reduce the prices of goods and services.”

Pat_1931 indicated:

“So why do people speak without expecting replies? Why prevent others from expressing themselves?”

Rich Jozay stated:

“These are the leaders we voted for, not those who came to squander Ghana’s money eight years ago.”

deadline658 replied:

“God bless you; I pray they don’t threaten you to stop like they did to Hon. Okoh.”

Richie stated

“Ghanaians are changing our attitude. Someone is doing the job that others feared to do because of politics.”

AMA boss gifts trader money

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Michael Kpakpo Allotey, gave a 71-year-old trader at the Tudu market GH₵1,000.

The Accra Mayor made the kind gesture while at Tudu to supervise a decongestion exercise in the area.

The reason behind the kind gesture by the mayor, however, remains unknown.

