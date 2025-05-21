Ghanaians have been thrown into a state of sorrow after it was reported that a UCC final-year student has died following a gas explosion in the Central Region

Videos that have surfaced after her demise prove that Candy Osei Abora was a very lively person and social media savvy

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the passing of the final-year student

Students of the University of Cape Coast are yet to come to terms with the fact that their colleague, Miss Candy Osei Abora, is no more.

This comes after she met her untimely death following a fatal gas explosion that occurred on Monday, 19 May 2025.

Her recent videos, which have started making waves, prove that the final-year university student was very lively and an ardent TikToker.

Candy’s last TikTok video on April 30 showed her in a crop top and a beautiful pair of jeans, admiring her beauty.

Another video on her page showed her acting with a young man, as she played the role of a displeased girlfriend annoyed by the actions of her lover.

Details of Candy Abora's demise

The death of the pretty UCC student was reported on Monday, 19 May 2025, by a university campus social media page, @campuswithalpha.

One of the residential halls at the University of Cape Coast mourned Valco Hall, honoured the memory of the late student and expressed its pain over the tragic incident.

“With heavy hearts and profound sorrow, we announce the untimely passing of Miss Candy Osei Abora, a cherished Level 400 student of the University of Cape Coast, affiliated with Valco Hall and pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree,” the statement read.

“As we mourn the loss of such a vibrant and promising soul, we stand in unity with her family and loved ones during this period of immense grief... May her gentle soul find eternal rest in the bosom of the Almighty. Gone too soon, but never forgotten”, it wrote on TikTok

The post by the Hall indicated that a detailed report regarding the UCC final-year student’s passing and funeral arrangements would be communicated to the general public in due course.

Watch the video below:

