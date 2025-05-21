Controversial Ghanaian televangelist Agradaa, or evangelist Mama Pat, has spoken for the first time after gospel musician Empress Gifty filed a GH₵20 million defamation lawsuit against her.

Agradaa Speaks After Empress Gifty Files GH₵20 Million Defamation Lawsuit Against Her

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, the evangelist played a recent video of Hopeson Adorye threatening to take action against her for using his wife Empress' "Noko fine" catchphrase.

She continued her verbal attacks on Empress Gifty's husband and challenged him to take whatever action he wanted against her.

