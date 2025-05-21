Agradaa Speaks After Empress Gifty Files GH₵20 Million Defamation Lawsuit Against Her
Controversial Ghanaian televangelist Agradaa, or evangelist Mama Pat, has spoken for the first time after gospel musician Empress Gifty filed a GH₵20 million defamation lawsuit against her.
In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, the evangelist played a recent video of Hopeson Adorye threatening to take action against her for using his wife Empress' "Noko fine" catchphrase.
She continued her verbal attacks on Empress Gifty's husband and challenged him to take whatever action he wanted against her.
Watch the video below:
Source: YEN.com.gh
