A senior prison officer in the UK, Tracy Boateng, has been sentenced after having a fling with a Nigerian inmate.

Boateng, 26, had a relationship with 34-year-old Vincent Ojo between February 25 and April 19 2024

Boateng has escaped jail time because of the impact on her three-month-old daughter, the judge said

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A senior prison officer in the UK, Tracy Boateng, has been handed a 12-month suspended sentence after having a fling with a Nigerian inmate.

Boateng, 26, had a relationship with 34-year-old Vincent Ojo at HMP Pentonville, north London, between February 25 and April 19 2024.

Tracy Boateng is serving a 12-month suspended sentence after having a fling with a Nigerian inmate.

Source: UGC

She admitted her misconduct in a public office, in which a body-cam captured interactions between her and Ojo.

Metro reported that Boateng is being spared the jail time because of the impact on her three-month-old daughter, the judge said.

The senior prison officer missed a hearing at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court in January because she was giving birth.

Ojo was jailed for five years in 2016 after he tried to smuggle narcotics.

He has been at Pennington, a category B men’s prison in Islington, since 2020.

The court was shown texts between Boateng and a fellow prison officer discussing the relationship.

Judge Caroline English told Boateng her offence was so serious that it warranted a custodial sentence.

"You wholly breached and abused your position by engaging in a highly inappropriate relationship with a prisoner in your charge."

Ghanaian teen in UK avoids jail time

This news came as a Ghanaian teen in the UK, Daniella KanKam-Adu, who acted as a drug mule, also avoided jail.

The 19-year-old tried to smuggle 22.5kg worth of narcotics into the UK after a trip to Canada.

KanKam-Adu said she would have been paid £250 to smuggle non-narcotic items into the UK.

19-year-old Ghanaian Daniella KanKam-Adu is not going to do jail time after being caught smuggling narcotics. Source: North News and Pictures

Source: UGC

The defense lawyer, Glenn Gatland, in defending, said Kankam-Adu had a difficult childhood and spent time in a care home.

Gatland also added that before the offence, she discovered she was pregnant and didn't want the child to experience the same childhood she had.

The lawyer said the 19-year-old needed money for a deposit on somewhere to live.

Two prison officers arrested for aiding escape

YEN.com.gh reported that Two prison officers were arrested in March 2024 for aiding the escape of a Chinese convict at the Nsawam Medium Prison.

They had taken the convict to a hotel in Korle Gonno to meet his wife in what appeared to be a prearranged meeting.

The officer uncuffed the Chinese man and was offered food from KFC by his wife as before they left for a room in the hotel.

The Chinese man and his wife then escaped from the hotel via a balcony while the officers waited in the hotel reception area.

It was initially thought the Chinese prison inmate escaped while receiving medical care at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh