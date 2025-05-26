An Oncology Nurse Specialist at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Naomi Oyoe Ohene Oti, has won the Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award

Oti was chosen from more than 100,000 nominations submitted across 199 countries and won a $250,000 cash prize

The Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award recognises exceptional nurses who have shown outstanding leadership

Naomi Oyoe Ohene Oti, an Oncology Nurse Specialist at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, has won the Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award 2025.

The award comes with a $250,000 cash prize.

Naomi Oyoe Ohene Oti, an Oncology Nurse Specialist at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, wins the Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award

Oti was chosen from more than 100,000 nominations submitted across 199 countries.

She was honoured for her transformational contributions to cancer care across Africa.

She also serves as Head of Nursing at Ghana’s National Radiotherapy Oncology and Nuclear Medicine Centre.

The Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award recognises exceptional nurses worldwide who have shown outstanding leadership, commitment, and impact in the healthcare sector.

About Naomi Oyoe Ohene Oti's contributions to cancer care

Oti has trained and mentored over 60 oncology nurse specialists and 10 breastcare nurses in her 23-year career.

She also developed Ghana’s first postgraduate oncology nursing curriculum in 2015 and played a key role in building specialist oncology capacity nationwide.

She is a member of the African Organisation for Research and Training in Cancer and a co-investigator on the Global Bridges Oncology Grant.

Oti has in the past been honoured with the Ministry of Health’s Excellence Award and the Dr Dorcia Kisseh International Award.

She is also a recipient of the 2022 National Nursing and Midwifery Excellence award: Education and Research Category.

Source: YEN.com.gh