Ewurabena Yeboah, Sharks Quiz Season 4 champion, has graduated as valedictorian from Family Health Medical School

She earned a fully funded scholarship in medicine and swept nine prestigious academic awards, including Overall Best Student

The Senior Sharks Quiz team celebrated her achievement, calling it proof that passion and perseverance lead to greatness

Ewurabena Yeboah, the standout star from Wesley Girls’ High School who helped her team clinch a historic victory in Season 4 of the Senior Sharks Quiz, has once again made the public proud.

The young lady has yet again made headlines, this time in the field of medicine.

YEN.com.gh reports that Ewurabena earned a fully funded scholarship from Family Health University, FHMS in 2022, after she and her colleagues won Senior Sharks Quiz 4.

Thanks to Ewurabena, Wesley Girls’ High School, Cape Coast, etched its name in Gold after becoming the first girls’ school to win the ‘Golden Book of Knowledge.’

Ewurabena continued climbing the academic calendar to graduate with top honours in medical sciences recently.

As that was not all, she also whisked away multiple academic awards and earned the most envied title of valedictorian at the 6th Congregation of Family Health Medical School.

The ATDP Ghana team, producers of the Senior Sharks Quiz, could not contain their excitement as they took to their social media pages to share the good news.

"We proudly celebrate Ewurabena Yeboah, former Senior Sharks Season 4 champ with Wesley Girls’ High School, now Valedictorian of @familyhealthuniversity

From winning the Sharks Quiz to earning a full scholarship in Medicine and graduating with top honours — her journey is proof that with passion and perseverance, greatness is within reach.

#Sharksfans Join us in celebrating Ewurabena."

Ewurabena's University achievement

Ewurabena was able to secure the FHMS scholarship after achieving 8 A’s in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

She was offered a scholarship to enrol in a six-year Bachelor of Surgery and Bachelor of Medicine (MBChB) programme.

Her scholarship package included fully funded tuition fees, accommodation, books, and a laptop.

The institution states that after the first three years, students are awarded a BSc degree, followed by the MBChB degree after another three years, which qualifies them as medical doctors.

Family Health University did not make a mistake in offering Ewurabena a fully paid scholarship to study medicine at their prestigious campus along the Teshie-Nungua road. This opportunity soon blossomed into a full-blown academic success story.

For three years, Ewurabena didn’t just attend classes; she dominated them. Not only was she the valedictorian, but her consistent hard work and stellar performance earned her nine major academic awards out of 12.

Some of the awards were:

Overall best student for level 100 in BSc. Medical Sciences

Overall Best Student for BSc. Medical Sciences.

Best Student in Biochemistry.

Best Student in Haematology.

Best Student in Pathology.

Best Student in Anatomy.

Overall Best Student for level 300 in BSc. Medical Sciences.

Best Student in Chemical Pathology.

