A member of the New Patriotic Party has opened up about the role he played in the arrest of Chairman Wontumi, the NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman

In an interview, Alex Kwaku Tetteh, a member of Ken Agyapong's campaign team, indicated that he provided vital information to authorities that led to Wontumi's arrest

Netizens who saw the video of the NPP insider confessing expressed mixed reactions in the comments section, as some chided him, while others praised him

A member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has confessed publicly to providing information that led to the arrest of Chairman Wontumi, the NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman of the party.

In an interview on Neat FM, Mr Tetteh, a member of Kennedy Agyapong’s campaign team, indicated that he voluntarily disclosed Chairman Wontumi’s location to authorities.

He claimed that his actions were motivated by his civic duty and his role as President of Citizen Eye Ghana, a non-governmental organisation focused on promoting transparency, accountability, and civic engagement in Ghana’s political space.

Explaining his decision, Mr Tetteh said:

"Wontumi once said that if the government wanted to meet him, they had to go into a negotiation with him before coming to Kumasi, so I just did my part as a citizen by giving out information about his location," he said on Neat FM.

Tetteh further indicated that he provided the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) with five potential locations and assured them that Chairman Wontumi would be at the last one on the list.

Chairman Wontumi's woes increase

Chairman Wontumi has recently found himself on the wrong side of the law following recent legal actions taken against him by the government.

The state has accused Wontumi of engaging in galamsey and related offences. Following the accusations, he was invited to appear before the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) headquarters to answer questions regarding his alleged involvement in galamsey.

Before making an appearance at the CID headquarters, Wontumi's house was raided. An NPP member claims he played a role in the raid.

Party members' reaction to Alex's remarks

Mr Tetteh's confession has generated mixed reactions from the NPP, particularly between factions supporting Chairman Wontumi and those aligned with Ken Agyapong.

The arrest and its surrounding circumstances are already fuelling speculation about deepening internal divisions ahead of the 2028 general elections.

